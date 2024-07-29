US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester

One person was killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at Maplewood Park in Rochester, New York, according to local media reports.
The Rochester Police Department responded to the scene around 6:20 PM after receiving reports of a large gathering with shots fired, a rochesterfirst.com report said.
Upon arrival, officers found several people with gunshot wounds and a large crowd fleeing the area.
Police said that a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was in critical condition, while five others were hospitalised with relatively minor injuries.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriffs, Rochester Police, and New York State Police, responded to the incident.
In another incident, one person was killed in a shooting inside a shopping mall in a suburb of Baltimore and Washington on Saturday, police said.
Authorities received a call after gunfire in the food court area of the mall in Columbia, Maryland, at about 6:10 pm. Officers found a male victim who was fatally shot, a news agency Associated Press report cited Howard County police.
Police suspected that those involved in the shooting fled the mall, and detectives believe the victim was targeted.
The mall also was the scene of a shooting in January 2014, when three people died after a man with a shotgun killed two people and then himself.