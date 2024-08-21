United States

TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained

TikTok stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, and Reed Williams are entangled in a dramatic love triangle that has captured social media’s attention. With a series of viral posts and public statements, the trio's complicated relationships continue to stir controversy and intrigue.

Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams
Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams Stir Controversy On TikTok Photo: TikTok | Instagram
info_icon

TikTok personalities Sophia La Corte and Halley Kate have sparked a lot of buzz recently after La Corte spoke out about a date she had with Kate's current boyfriend, Reed Williams. Social media users have been closely following the three New York City content creators as they navigate what appears to be a love triangle. The drama began in 2023 when Kate publicly criticized La Corte for spending time with Williams, who was Kate’s ex at the time.

In November 2023, Reed ended his nine-month relationship with Halley. Just a month later, romance rumors began swirling around Reed and Sophia, who was said to be a close friend of Halley.

In December 2023, a Reddit user, u/No-Menu-3707, posted an archived photo on the r/NYCinfluencersnark subreddit showing La Corte getting close to Williams, then Kate’s ex.

Kate responded with a now-deleted TikTok, lamenting that someone she thought was a “friend” ended up pursuing Williams.

“Ladies, let me be your lesson. Never feel sorry for a man or defend him because (not even three weeks after dumping you out of the blue) after you try to protect him he will go on a date with someone you considered a friend and were with the night before buying shots for," Kate stated.

The drama has since evolved with many twists and turns. Here’s everything you need to know about the TikTok saga involving Sophia, Halley, and Reed:

On August 18, La Corte took to TikTok to share her side of the story in a three-part series, reigniting the feud.

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Feud - Shutterstock | AP
Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know

BY Outlook International Desk

What Sophia La Corte Said In Her TikTok Series

On August 18, Sophia La Corte posted a three-part TikTok series titled “part 1: how I got canceled by a girl I met maybe three times,” where she discussed the fallout from her date with an unnamed man, whom many believed to be Reed Williams. La Corte claimed that this date led to her being “canceled” and “destroyed” online, and many speculated that the drama was related to her conflict with Halley Kate.

In the first video, La Corte described the date as successful but recounted receiving a message from Kate, who was named in the video. The message reportedly read:

“Hi, this is Halley, I’m getting DMs that you were on a date with my ex last night, LOL. I don’t want to be weird, but is that true? Just wanna know so I can tell people to stop commenting that.”

La Corte said she didn’t reply to Kate’s message because she knew Williams was single at the time. She also explained that she didn’t feel obligated to avoid dating Williams simply because she hadn’t had a direct conversation with Kate. La Corte further clarified that she didn’t see a need to continue discussing the situation since Kate was Williams’s ex, and it wasn’t her concern. She later discovered that Kate was posting videos about her, making it clear that they were about La Corte.

In the final video, La Corte read aloud some of the harsh comments she received during the controversy, including being called a “homewrecker.” She shared that her relationship with Williams eventually “dwindled” as she realized he “wasn’t the one.” La Corte concluded with a message to her followers:

“Moral of the story is don’t believe everything you hear online, don’t take hate too seriously, keep your head up. The world loves to pin women against other women and it is what it is.”

Izzy Zapata And Shelby Webb Cheating Scandal - Instagram
Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Halley Kate's Response To Sophia La Corte’s TikTok series

Halley Kate responded to Sophia La Corte’s TikTok series by posting her own video on the platform. In her response, Kate expressed a desire to remain as genuine as possible and shared her frustration with the negativity she encounters.

“I get on this app every day to make people smile. I used to come on and be so excited to check my comments and now I dread opening my phone and reading lies, rumors and hate,” Kate said.

She thanked her supporters for their encouragement and explained that she tries to “ignore the noise” and “rise above” the drama.

Are Halley Kate And Reed Williams Together?

In April, Halley seemed to confirm her reconciliation with Reed by posting a TikTok video on April 5 featuring him, with the caption, “Didn’t you break up!?” Over the summer, she continued to share photos of them together at various events in the Hamptons, where she recently bought a home, and also visited Reed’s family in Wisconsin.

Reed later explained why he decided to give their relationship another chance. “When it started getting really serious between us, I just needed to take a step back and just do my own thing. I learned a lot about myself at that time,” he shared in an August episode of the “Delusional Diaries” podcast. “I just realized I’m a better person around her and she makes me happier than anyone else has. And I didn’t want to lose her.”

Taylor Dudley of Kay And Tay Faces Domestic Abuse Allegations - @PurrtiPapi/ X
TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

