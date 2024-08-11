Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained

Uh oh, trouble in paradise! Less than a year after Love Is Blind star Izzy Zapata began dating his new girlfriend, Shelby Webb, she has accused him of cheating in a brutal Instagram post.
The couple, who started dating around October 2023, seemed to be going strong, even getting matching tattoos together (which might need to come off soon).
Just yesterday, Shelby took to Instagram to accuse Izzy of cheating on her following his time on Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, revealing that they were looking at engagement rings just a week prior.
Shelby shared a series of images on Instagram, captioning them: “They always get caught. Trust your instincts.” The first image read: “POV: the man you love, who you thought you were going to marry. Who took you engagement ring shopping a week ago.. gets caught cheating on you with another woman who sent you the naked photos to confirm.”
She then posted screenshots of the alleged text conversation between her and Izzy. In the messages, she confronts him, saying, “I’m going to give you one last chance to tell me if anything happened. I can’t forgive you if you don’t own up to your mistakes. If you tell the truth right now we can find a way to work it out. This is your last chance to tell me.”
Izzy allegedly responded defensively: “I am owning up to it all. That’s why I’m answering anything you want me to.”
Shelby pressed further, asking, “Did you or did you not do anything with a girl?” To which Izzy responded firmly, “No.”
The next screenshot Shelby shared featured another text conversation, this time allegedly between her and the woman Izzy is accused of cheating with.
The woman told Shelby: “Pretty chill, we played beer pong and drank a little. Then he asked me if I wanted to go upstairs to hook up. I didn’t know he was seeing anyone, and I agreed. We were right in the middle of it when someone came upstairs and interrupted us, so we went downstairs to hang out in the pool with the rest of the people that were there."
“No one had any swimsuits so we all went skinny dipping. As the night progressed, he asked me again if I wanted to hook up since we were interrupted the first time. We tried to hook up a second time in one of the bathrooms, but the door didn’t lock so we kept getting interrupted and eventually gave up.”
Shelby’s final post included a picture of Izzy, captioned: “Ladies, always trust your instinct. POS men will always slip up eventually. Remember your worth, even though it’s the hardest in these moments. Just be patient. Karma is a b.”
Are Izzy and Shelby still together?
It appears the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram, though they still have some photos of each other up.