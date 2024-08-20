'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained

While scrolling through TikTok, you may have seen videos where people talk about a ‘circle chain’ as part of a trending challenge. Here’s what the viral trend is all about.
The ‘circle chain’ trend has taken TikTok by storm, with users creating videos that humorously reference the mysterious item in a darkly comedic fashion.
These videos often include captions like “How I look at bro after he told me I would look good on a circle chain,” “When bro asked me why I wanted to go camping in the woods randomly but that circle chain calling his name,” and “Me looking at the present my homegirl just gifted me (A circle chain with my face on it).”
Many of these clips, featuring TikTokers staring blankly or with concern at the camera, have garnered thousands of likes and views. Yet, they leave viewers curious about what exactly the circle chain represents.
What Is The Meaning Of 'Circle Chain' On TikTok?
The 'circle chain' in question is actually a necklace with a circular pendant adorned with wings. This pendant usually features a photo of a deceased loved one, serving as a memorial piece.
On TikTok, the trend adds a darkly humorous twist by poking fun at how friends or family might be preparing for their end by gifting them or suggesting they'd "look good" with their photos on one of these necklaces.
People are humorously suggesting that their friends are either plotting to kill them or wish they weren’t around. Some TikTokers have even posted videos of the necklace with captions like “Trying to figure out who’s going in it.”
This mix of dark humor and the circle chain's cultural significance has made the trend both popular and confusing for those who encounter these posts without understanding the context.
Although the origins of the trend are unclear, it has been circulating on TikTok throughout August 2024, turning the “circle chain” into a viral inside joke on the platform.