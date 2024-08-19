United States

Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous

Fridgescaping is the latest TikTok trend where people transform their fridges into eye-catching displays using flowers, antiques, and string lights.

If you’re scrolling through TikTok or navigating the online world, you’ve likely come across the buzz about fridgescaping. This new trend is all about turning your fridge from a simple food storage space into a stunning display of creativity, complete with flowers, antiques, and even string lights. It’s not just about what’s inside your fridge, but how it looks!

Leading this quirky trend is Tiffany Bishop, a popular influencer known for her beautifully styled fridges. Posting under the handle @houseofbishop, Bishop’s videos have racked up 900,000 views. She’s here to clear up some common misconceptions about fridgescaping, like concerns over waste and unnecessary spending.

“I think people get very confused. It seems like they think that when I’m doing the grocery shopping, I’m also independently shopping for those other items,” Bishop explains to ELLE DECOR. She’s referring to items like glass jars, fresh roses, and even Chanel gift bags that make appearances in her fridge. “Several things are reused. I also own an event decor business, so I have a lot of these items on hand.”

For Bishop, fridgescaping doesn’t need to be expensive or over-the-top. “Just think, when you open your fridge, what would make me smile more in here?” she suggests. Her fridge themes range from paying homage to TV star Bethenny Frankel to featuring festive Christmas decor. “When it comes to Christmas decor, it’s supposed to look like joy threw up in your home,” she says.

Another fridgescape star is Lynzi Judish, whose creative themes change with her grocery hauls. Her Bridgerton-themed fridge, for example, has been a big hit. “It makes me want to cook more and be more experimental with my stuff,” Judish shares. She’s found that decorating her fridge has led her to eat healthier and use more fresh produce from her garden.

Just like dopamine dressing—which is about wearing colourful, mood-boosting outfits—fridgescaping aims to lift your spirits with a fridge you love to look at. It can help curb those late-night Uber Eats cravings and inspire more home-cooked meals.

Not everyone is on board with this trend, though. Rebecca Gardner, founder of Houses & Parties, is sceptical. “I don’t know a lot about fridgescaping, but I do know that I am too busy for it,” she says. “Kitchens and utility rooms are for practicality.” However, she does suggest a compromise: a Tracy Glover glass bowl for storing apples, but with a caution to avoid mixing certain produce together.

