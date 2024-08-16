'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?

Logan Moffitt, a 23-year-old from Ottawa, has become an unexpected TikTok sensation, captivating audiences with his inventive "cucumber salad" recipes. Known to his growing legion of nearly 5 million followers as "Cucumber Boy," Moffitt's videos have taken the platform by storm, with one recipe garnering over 19 million views.
Moffitt’s most popular videos feature an array of unusual cucumber-based dishes, including his "jalapeño popper cucumber" and "sushi cucumber," which have both achieved viral status. "It's starting to scare me how cucumber literally goes with anything," Moffitt admits in one of his clips.
The fascination with Moffitt’s cucumber creations has sparked a global trend, with fans creating a vibrant community of cucumber enthusiasts. "Logan you have created a worldwide cucumber shortage," one commenter wrote, while another hailed, "Bro started a whole trend on TikTok."
Why Cucumber?
For Moffitt, the cucumber's versatility is key. "I've always loved cucumbers". "They’re so versatile and refreshing, and they go with a lot of different things. You can have them any time of day."
Moffitt, who has been active on TikTok for about four years, only began to focus on cucumber recipes in earnest around 2022. His videos typically follow a simple format: slicing a cucumber into a jar, adding various ingredients like salmon cream cheese, kimchi, or soy sauce, and shaking it all together before tasting. His creative dishes include cucumber cereal and salt-and-vinegar chip cucumber.
Craze of 'Cucumber Boy'
Moffitt’s distinctive approach has earned him the nickname "Cucumber Boy," a moniker he finds amusing. "I think it's hilarious," he says. "If you're going to be called anything, 'cucumber boy' is up there with one of the best names you could choose."
Despite the playful nature of the trend, some viewers debate the quantity of cucumber used in Moffitt's recipes. "It’s perfectly polarizing," Moffitt notes. "Some people think an entire cucumber is too much, while others see it as just the right amount." He highlights the health benefits of cucumbers, which include aiding in weight loss and maintaining digestive health, though he cautions against overindulgence.
Moffitt’s cucumber creations have inspired many fans to replicate his recipes, though not without mishaps—one TikToker accidentally sliced his finger while using a mandoline slicer, prompting Moffitt to offer safety tips.