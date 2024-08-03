United States

What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank

The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok trend is a playful prank that's taken over the app, featuring an interesting phrase and an unexpected twist. This viral challenge has captivated users, with celebrities like Will Smith joining in on the fun. Here's how you can join the trend!

Just Give Me My Money TikTok Trend
'Just Give Me My Money' Trend On TikTok Explained Photo: TikTok
info_icon

If you've been on TikTok lately, you might have noticed a new trend called 'just give me my money' gaining traction and wondered what exactly is it?

Recently, we've seen trends revolving around fashion, travel, and even sunscreen. Now, the latest craze on the popular video app is a playful prank that anyone can enjoy with their friends.

What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend?

To participate, gather a small group of friends to form a circle or line and repeat the phrase 'just give me my money' in a humorous voice. Each person in the video takes turns saying the phrase and is rewarded with an enthusiastic round of applause from the group.

However, things take a twist when it comes to the one participant who isn't in on the prank. After they say the line, everyone else responds awkwardly and does not applaud.

The trend has gone viral on TikTok over the past few days, with even Will Smith participating in one video.

'Septum Arms' TikTok Trend Explained - TikTok
What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

How Did The 'Just Give Me My Money' Trend Start?

The origin of the trend is unclear, but many believe that top streamer Kai Cenat started it earlier this year during a broadcast with American rapper DreamDoll.

Some speculate that the trend may have originated from a scene in the 2002 movie 'Paid in Full.' Regardless of its origins, people are having a lot of fun with it.

NYPD Seizes Twitch Star Fanum's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint As Livestream Ends Abruptly - Twitch.TV/ Fanum
Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs DD Final Match
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: Spin, Slow Pitch Worry IND After Tied Match
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  5. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
Football News
  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Confirm Arrival Of Euro 2024 Winner Robin Le Normand
  2. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Confirm Fullkrug Talks As Yan Couto Signs From Manchester City
  3. FRA 1-0 ARG, Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Unhappy With Full-Time Scenes In Quarter-Final
  4. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  5. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova Among Top Players To Withdraw
  2. Washington Open: Aryna Sabalenka Delighted To Beat 'Tough' Victoria Azarenka In Quarters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
  5. Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Toronto Event Bronze Win At The Games 2024
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Absolutely Criminal': Grammy Winning Composer Ricky Kej Slams Air India | Here's Why
  2. Weather News LIVE: 245 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Rescue Ops Nearing Completion, Says CM Vijayan
  3. Watch: 2 Right Wing Org Members Offer 'Gangajal' Inside Taj Mahal; Arrested
  4. 'Can't Overcome Depression': UPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Old Rajinder Nagar
  5. Watch: Wayanad Forest Officers Save Tribal Family Including Toddlers Stranded In Cave After 8-Hour Op
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' On Hotstar Movie Review: Wes Ball Delivers A Visually Appealing Film That Is Packed With Stellar Performances
  2. Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase
  3. Watch: Actor Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad In Army Uniform, Donates Rs 3 Crore For Relief
  4. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack
  5. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
US News
  1. This Viral Theory Claims We’re All Living Forever. Here’s How It Could Be True
  2. Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4
  3. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. China: 2 Dead In Bridge Collapse Following Mudslide,12 Missing
  2. Vietnam's President Confirmed As New Communist Party Chief, Country's Most Powerful Role
  3. China Begins Observation Experiment On Land-atmosphere Interactions In Mt Everest Region
  4. 32 Killed, 63 Injured In Attack By Al-Qaida Affiliate On Somalia's Lido Beach
  5. This Viral Theory Claims We’re All Living Forever. Here’s How It Could Be True
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh