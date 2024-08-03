What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank

If you've been on TikTok lately, you might have noticed a new trend called 'just give me my money' gaining traction and wondered what exactly is it?
Recently, we've seen trends revolving around fashion, travel, and even sunscreen. Now, the latest craze on the popular video app is a playful prank that anyone can enjoy with their friends.
What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend?
To participate, gather a small group of friends to form a circle or line and repeat the phrase 'just give me my money' in a humorous voice. Each person in the video takes turns saying the phrase and is rewarded with an enthusiastic round of applause from the group.
However, things take a twist when it comes to the one participant who isn't in on the prank. After they say the line, everyone else responds awkwardly and does not applaud.
The trend has gone viral on TikTok over the past few days, with even Will Smith participating in one video.
How Did The 'Just Give Me My Money' Trend Start?
The origin of the trend is unclear, but many believe that top streamer Kai Cenat started it earlier this year during a broadcast with American rapper DreamDoll.
Some speculate that the trend may have originated from a scene in the 2002 movie 'Paid in Full.' Regardless of its origins, people are having a lot of fun with it.