What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained

As intriguing as the evolution of language on TikTok can be, the platform also spawns some bizarre trends and memes that develop a life of their own. Such is the case with ‘septum arms,’ a rising phenomenon born from a misunderstanding in a TikTok video about a woman’s arms, where a crude comment was made. Interestingly, none of the discussions around this new trend mention the TikToker who initiated the conversation!