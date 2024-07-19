What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained

'Septum arms' have become the latest TikTok meme, originating from a humorous misunderstanding in a recent video mocking septum piercings. Although the term lacks a real definition, TikTok users are determined to create one—or several.
What Are ‘Septum Arms’ On TikTok?
TikTok is a wonderfully quirky platform where phrases often gain new meanings. Users creatively adapt their language to avoid getting banned, leading to terms like “unalived” instead of “killed” becoming part of everyday speech.
As intriguing as the evolution of language on TikTok can be, the platform also spawns some bizarre trends and memes that develop a life of their own. Such is the case with ‘septum arms,’ a rising phenomenon born from a misunderstanding in a TikTok video about a woman’s arms, where a crude comment was made. Interestingly, none of the discussions around this new trend mention the TikToker who initiated the conversation!
The consensus seems to be that the phrase ‘septum arms’ is nonsensical. The septum is a dividing wall or membrane, such as those in your nostrils or heart, and arms do not contain septums. This is a prime example of a made-up phrase evolving into something else entirely.
Speculation About The Meaning Of ‘Septum Arms’
Although ‘septum arms’ doesn’t actually mean anything, TikTok users are actively trying to agree on a possible meaning, with a few ideas gaining traction.
Some suggest it refers to arms that are larger above the elbow than below.
Others suggest that it refers to the squishiness of the arm when you lie down.
Some simply define it as “chubby arms.”
Others argue that the term’s origin is more complex, suggesting it relates to self-harm scars on people’s arms.
'Septum Arms': Meme Turned Body Positivity Trend
With many TikTokers interpreting ‘septum arms’ to mean bigger arms, numerous TikTokers are embracing the term to promote positivity among their followers and on their FYPs.
TikToker Emma (@ehalst) shared a video of herself looking adorable in a flowy blouse, captioned, “your arms are adorable and so are mine<3.” Although this post is a couple of years old, it has recently garnered many comments from people asking about ‘septum arms.’
The post has many comments from people saying that seeing their arms on someone else boosted their confidence.