United States

What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained

"Septum arms" is the latest quirky meme on TikTok, evolving from a misunderstanding into a body positivity trend. This term, though initially nonsensical, is being embraced by users to celebrate and normalize all body types.

Septum Arms TikTok
'Septum Arms' TikTok Trend Explained Photo: TikTok
info_icon

'Septum arms' have become the latest TikTok meme, originating from a humorous misunderstanding in a recent video mocking septum piercings. Although the term lacks a real definition, TikTok users are determined to create one—or several.

What Are ‘Septum Arms’ On TikTok?

TikTok is a wonderfully quirky platform where phrases often gain new meanings. Users creatively adapt their language to avoid getting banned, leading to terms like “unalived” instead of “killed” becoming part of everyday speech.

As intriguing as the evolution of language on TikTok can be, the platform also spawns some bizarre trends and memes that develop a life of their own. Such is the case with ‘septum arms,’ a rising phenomenon born from a misunderstanding in a TikTok video about a woman’s arms, where a crude comment was made. Interestingly, none of the discussions around this new trend mention the TikToker who initiated the conversation!

The consensus seems to be that the phrase ‘septum arms’ is nonsensical. The septum is a dividing wall or membrane, such as those in your nostrils or heart, and arms do not contain septums. This is a prime example of a made-up phrase evolving into something else entirely.

Is 'Hawk Tuah' edition of Red Bull real? - @oglouisianalaw/ Instagram
Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Speculation About The Meaning Of ‘Septum Arms’

Although ‘septum arms’ doesn’t actually mean anything, TikTok users are actively trying to agree on a possible meaning, with a few ideas gaining traction.

Some suggest it refers to arms that are larger above the elbow than below.

Others suggest that it refers to the squishiness of the arm when you lie down.

Some simply define it as “chubby arms.”

Others argue that the term’s origin is more complex, suggesting it relates to self-harm scars on people’s arms.

Tiktok Leggings Legs Trend - Courtesy: stock.adobe.com
What Is The TikTok 'Leggings Legs' Trend And Why Was It Banned? Explaining The "Problematic" Aspects

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

'Septum Arms': Meme Turned Body Positivity Trend

With many TikTokers interpreting ‘septum arms’ to mean bigger arms, numerous TikTokers are embracing the term to promote positivity among their followers and on their FYPs.

TikToker Emma (@ehalst) shared a video of herself looking adorable in a flowy blouse, captioned, “your arms are adorable and so are mine<3.” Although this post is a couple of years old, it has recently garnered many comments from people asking about ‘septum arms.’

The post has many comments from people saying that seeing their arms on someone else boosted their confidence.

Representative Image - Getty Images
Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Ton-Up Ollie Pope Helps England Go Beyond 400
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins
  4. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
  5. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live
Football News
  1. Transfer News: Aubameyang Leaves Marseille To Join Saudi Arabian Club Al-Qadsiah
  2. Bundesliga Transfer News: Guirassy Joins Dortmund After Top Season With Stuttgart
  3. Transfer News: Nottingham Forest Confirm Arrival Of Nikola Milenkovic From Fiorentina
  4. Serie A: Veteran Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Joins Cesc Fabregas At Como
  5. Adrien Rabiot's Juventus Departure Confirmed As Thiago Motta Looks At New Generation
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  2. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  2. 'May Spread 'Disease Of Untouchability': BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On Police's Kanwar Yatra Order
  3. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  4. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  5. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  3. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  4. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
US News
  1. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  2. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  3. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
  4. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
  5. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
World News
  1. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  2. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  3. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
  4. Ukrainian Army Pulls Out From Another Eastern Village As Russia Smashes Defensive Positions
  5. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road