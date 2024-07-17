A TikToker, using the account OGLouisiana.law, claimed in a video that Red Bull had released a 'Hawk Tuah Edition' energy drink, supposedly in collaboration with Hailey Welch. According to her, her husband purchased this unique edition for her.
Showing the can, the TikToker stated, "Y'all, what the hell? My husband just went to the gas station and I told him to get me a Red Bull and he comes back with this. It literally says the Hawk Tool Edition, spit on that thing. And then if you read the fine print on the back, the taste of intimacy."
"Are they for real? Do they really think I'm gonna drink this?... I'm shooketh," she continued. "First of, does it taste like spit? Cuz, I don't know if I wanna try it or not. It ain't been opened. I would've imagined it tastes like somebody's spit."
The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of reactions.
Currently, Red Bull has not announced any official collaboration with Hailey Welch.
Welch gained global fame for sharing bold sex tips on the streets of Nashville in a viral video. Following this, she signed with The Penthouse management company, which helps her book appearances, reportedly earning her $20,000 each, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"We’ve been offered millions of dollars in deals that would be for adult-themed appearances, sponsorships, obviously OnlyFans, and that’s not who she is," Jonnie Forster, the founder of The Penthouse, told the media outlet.
"She was just featured on Rolling Stone's website, and they basically call her Gen Z’s Dolly Parton."