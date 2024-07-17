United States

Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know

A viral TikTok video claims Red Bull released a 'Hawk Tuah Edition' energy drink in collaboration with Hailey Welch, sparking widespread reactions. Here’s the scoop on the unexpected claim and the truth behind it.

Hawk Tuah Red Bull
Is 'Hawk Tuah' edition of Red Bull real? Photo: @oglouisianalaw/ Instagram
info_icon

A TikToker, using the account OGLouisiana.law, claimed in a video that Red Bull had released a 'Hawk Tuah Edition' energy drink, supposedly in collaboration with Hailey Welch. According to her, her husband purchased this unique edition for her.

Showing the can, the TikToker stated, "Y'all, what the hell? My husband just went to the gas station and I told him to get me a Red Bull and he comes back with this. It literally says the Hawk Tool Edition, spit on that thing. And then if you read the fine print on the back, the taste of intimacy."

"Are they for real? Do they really think I'm gonna drink this?... I'm shooketh," she continued. "First of, does it taste like spit? Cuz, I don't know if I wanna try it or not. It ain't been opened. I would've imagined it tastes like somebody's spit."

'Hawk Tuah' Girl & Joe Rogan - X | YouTube Screengrab
'Hawk Tuah' Girl: Joe Rogan Reacts To How Viral Star Is Making Money Out Of Swift Fame | Video

BY Outlook International Desk

The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of reactions.

Currently, Red Bull has not announced any official collaboration with Hailey Welch.

Welch gained global fame for sharing bold sex tips on the streets of Nashville in a viral video. Following this, she signed with The Penthouse management company, which helps her book appearances, reportedly earning her $20,000 each, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We’ve been offered millions of dollars in deals that would be for adult-themed appearances, sponsorships, obviously OnlyFans, and that’s not who she is," Jonnie Forster, the founder of The Penthouse, told the media outlet.

"She was just featured on Rolling Stone's website, and they basically call her Gen Z’s Dolly Parton."

Dominos under fire due to 'Hawk Tuah' reference in social media advertisement. - X | Reuters
Domino’s Pizza UK Faces Backlash Over ‘Cringe-Worthy’ ‘Hawk Tuah’ Reference In Social Media Post Ad

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  2. Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  3. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1 Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Crawley Hails Anderson's Seamless Coaching Transition
Football News
  1. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
  2. Eddie Howe For England Manager? 'Newcastle Will Fight To Keep' Him, Magpies CEO Insists
  3. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Dyche 'Should Be In The Hat' To Replace Gareth, Says Young
  4. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Bellingham Salutes 'Unbelievable Human Being' Gareth
  5. Punjab FC Retains Five Indian Players Ahead Of Indian Super League
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  2. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  4. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Trainee Officer Files Harassment Case Against Pune DM
  2. 'Baniya Ka Beta': Amit Shah Slams Congress' 'Hisaab Maange Haryana' Campaign
  3. The Dark Earth: Coal Mining and Tribal Lives of Jharkhand
  4. India News Updates: K Kavitha Taken To Hospital; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  5. Mehbooba Mufti Hits Back At J&K Police Chief After His ‘Terror Nurturing’ Remark On Valley’s Mainstream
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  2. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  3. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  4. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  5. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
World News
  1. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  2. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  3. France: PM Gabriel Attal's Resignation Accepted; Still To Work As Head Of Caretaker Govt
  4. Bangladesh: 6 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Stir Over Govt Quota Jobs
  5. Kenya Protest: Police Use Tear Gas To Disrupt Agitation Seeking President's Resignation
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest