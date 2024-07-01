Domino’s Pizza UK Faces Backlash Over ‘Cringe-Worthy’ ‘Hawk Tuah’ Reference In Social Media Post Ad

Domino’s Pizza UK recently joined the 'Hawk Tuah' trend, but some users are displeased. In a post, the company referenced the viral Hawk Tuah girl and her remarks, which have captivated the internet, stating, "it's Two For (Hawk) Tuahsday."
Hailey Welch, known as the Hawk Tuah girl, gained viral fame after appearing in a man-on-the-street interview by creators Tim & Dee TV. When asked in the video, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” her viral response was, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.”
Some social media users criticized Domino’s for its post, finding it inappropriate. In the comment section, one user expressed concern: “Oh nothing just a well respected pizza business in the UK referring to when a woman spits on a co** during sex. Totally acceptable behaviour. Inb4 the broccoli head zoomers with noodle arms and a skin tone paler than the dulux dog tell me it's 'Just a joke bro, chill'.”
Another user commented, “this is getting out of hand y'all,” while another advised, “You guys shouldn’t be joking with hawk tuah lmao. Avoiding Domino’s for some time…”
"I’ll take my pizza without the hawk tuah, thanks," remarked one user, with another adding, “Not the best advertisement for food btw.” One user labeled the situation as "cringe."
Little information is available about Welch, known as the Hawk Tuah girl. However, following her sudden fame, she partnered with a local Tennessee business, Fathead Threads, to sell Hawk Tuah merchandise. The business is owned by Jason Poteete, who stated that he has known Welch for years and approached her after her viral video. Poteete told Rolling Stone, “Of course she hasn’t gotten a dime from the first viral video that went out. Nobody was asking permission for her to do nothing, neither. I just wanted her to get some profit off of this deal.”