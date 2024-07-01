United States

Domino’s Pizza UK Faces Backlash Over ‘Cringe-Worthy’ ‘Hawk Tuah’ Reference In Social Media Post Ad

Domino’s Pizza UK sparked controversy with a social media post referencing the viral "Hawk Tuah" trend, drawing criticism for its perceived inappropriate humor. The post, playing on a popular internet meme, has ignited debate among users regarding the company's choice of content.

Dominos under fire due to 'Hawk Tuah' reference in social media advertisement.
Domino’s Pizza UK recently joined the 'Hawk Tuah' trend, but some users are displeased. In a post, the company referenced the viral Hawk Tuah girl and her remarks, which have captivated the internet, stating, "it's Two For (Hawk) Tuahsday."

Hailey Welch, known as the Hawk Tuah girl, gained viral fame after appearing in a man-on-the-street interview by creators Tim & Dee TV. When asked in the video, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” her viral response was, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.”

'Hawk Tuah' Girl & Joe Rogan
'Hawk Tuah' Girl: Joe Rogan Reacts To How Viral Star Is Making Money Out Of Swift Fame | Video

BY Outlook International Desk

Some social media users criticized Domino’s for its post, finding it inappropriate. In the comment section, one user expressed concern: “Oh nothing just a well respected pizza business in the UK referring to when a woman spits on a co** during sex. Totally acceptable behaviour. Inb4 the broccoli head zoomers with noodle arms and a skin tone paler than the dulux dog tell me it's 'Just a joke bro, chill'.”

Another user commented, “this is getting out of hand y'all,” while another advised, “You guys shouldn’t be joking with hawk tuah lmao. Avoiding Domino’s for some time…”

Iowa woman seen flashing the google maps van
Google Maps Controversy: Woman Flashes Outside Iowa Bar On 324 Front St., Images Go Viral

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

"I’ll take my pizza without the hawk tuah, thanks," remarked one user, with another adding, “Not the best advertisement for food btw.” One user labeled the situation as "cringe."

Little information is available about Welch, known as the Hawk Tuah girl. However, following her sudden fame, she partnered with a local Tennessee business, Fathead Threads, to sell Hawk Tuah merchandise. The business is owned by Jason Poteete, who stated that he has known Welch for years and approached her after her viral video. Poteete told Rolling Stone, “Of course she hasn’t gotten a dime from the first viral video that went out. Nobody was asking permission for her to do nothing, neither. I just wanted her to get some profit off of this deal.”

SEC Burnerverse Drama Explained
Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

