Domino’s Pizza UK Faces Backlash Over ‘Cringe-Worthy’ ‘Hawk Tuah’ Reference In Social Media Post Ad

Little information is available about Welch, known as the Hawk Tuah girl. However, following her sudden fame, she partnered with a local Tennessee business, Fathead Threads, to sell Hawk Tuah merchandise. The business is owned by Jason Poteete, who stated that he has known Welch for years and approached her after her viral video. Poteete told Rolling Stone, “Of course she hasn’t gotten a dime from the first viral video that went out. Nobody was asking permission for her to do nothing, neither. I just wanted her to get some profit off of this deal.”