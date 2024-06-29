United States

Google Maps Controversy: Woman Flashes Outside Iowa Bar On 324 Front St., Images Go Viral

In a surprising Google Maps incident, an unidentified woman flashed her bare breasts outside The Junk Yard Bar and Grill in Barnum, Iowa, prompting Google to blur the explicit content amid widespread viral attention.

iowa woman flashed google maps van
Iowa woman seen flashing the google maps van Photo: Google Maps
info_icon

A Google Maps image capturing a woman flashing her bare breasts outside an Iowa bar has gained widespread attention, leading Google to blur the explicit content. The incident occurred at The Junk Yard Bar and Grill located at 324 Front St. in Barnum, Iowa. The unidentified woman lifted her white tank top, surprising a passing Google van that was capturing images for its location search service.

In the now widely circulated image, three amused spectators are visible in the background beneath the bar's awning, watching as the woman flaunts her bare chest for the camera.

One man even joins in the playful gesture, lifting his shirt to reveal his belly.

SEC Burnerverse Drama Explained - Pexels
Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Google employees worked to blur the woman's entire body to prevent unsuspecting searchers from encountering her exposed breasts when searching for the bar located at 324 Front St.

Despite their efforts, the image has gone viral, with many poking fun at the incident involving the Front St flasher.

"You stay classy, middle America," commented one Reddit user, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“You have to expect these kinds of things in the big city!” another sarcastically remarked, alluding to Barnum, a small town with a population of fewer than 200.

'Hawk Tuah' Girl & Joe Rogan - X | YouTube Screengrab
'Hawk Tuah' Girl: Joe Rogan Reacts To How Viral Star Is Making Money Out Of Swift Fame | Video

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘5th Incident In 9 Days’: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar
  2. Telangana: 5 Dead, 10 Injured After Blast At Glass Factory In Ranga Reddy; CM Revanth Reddy Issues Directives
  3. Know The Breast Cancer Warning Signs And When To See A Doctor
  4. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights
  5. Jaishankar To Lead Indian Team At SCO Summit In Kazakhstan After PM Modi Drops Out
Entertainment News
  1. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
  2. Malayalam Cinema's Evergreen Actress Jayabharathi Turns 70
  3. How David Duchovny ‘Discovered' Angelina Jolie: All He Knew Was That She Was A Movie Star
  4. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
  5. American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75
Sports News
  1. Shafali Verma Describes Her Record Breaking Double Ton As Precious Treasure For Rest Of Life
  2. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final: Match Officials Named For The Title Clash
  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final: Rahul Dravid Says We Will Surely Win If...
  4. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final: Ganguly Backs Rohit To End Trophy Drought
  5. Lanka Premier League Introduces 'Power Blast' In Death Overs - Know What Is This Innovation
World News
  1. Gun Sales Surge Amid Growing Violence: Top US States Leading Firearm Purchases In 2023 Revealed
  2. Putin Calls For Resuming Production Of Intermediate-Range Missiles Banned Under Now-Scrapped Treaty With US
  3. Canadian Man's Witty Response As He Gets Zero Votes In Election: 'I'm The Unity Candidate’
  4. ‘Fake CM Installed By Military’: 11 Lawmakers Banned For Insulting Maryam Nawaz In Pakistan’s Punjab
  5. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights