NIA Accuses Banned PFI Of Plotting Arms Procurement

NIA claims PFI leaders tried procuring weapons from neighbouring nations and imparted arms training to cadres.
Accused of sending members to Syria for terror tactics; formed squads targeting right-wing leaders.
PFI aimed at radicalising youth, imposing Sharia, and waging jihad; case involves 20 leaders with next hearing on Dec 23.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed a Delhi court that the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) was attempting to procure arms from neighbouring countries while providing arms training to its cadres. Special public prosecutor Rahul Tyagi made the submissions during arguments on framing charges against 20 accused PFI leaders before Special Judge Prashant Sharma at Patiala House Courts.
The in-camera proceedings barred media coverage, but Tyagi briefed reporters outside, stating PFI leaders were actively seeking arms imports and sending members to Syria for ISIS training to replicate tactics in India. The NIA further alleged the organisation formed hit squads to target BJP, RSS, and VHP leaders, radicalised youth for jihad, and aimed to establish a caliphate with Sharia law through violence.
The case stems from the Centre's September 2022 ban on PFI and affiliates under UAPA for alleged ISIS links and terror funding. Nationwide raids followed, leading to multiple arrests. The court has scheduled further hearings for December 23.