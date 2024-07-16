Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice

A recent survey conducted by the personal trainer app Zing Coach reveals a significant trend among Gen Z users: more than half are using TikTok as a source for health and wellness advice. Out of 1,000 respondents, 56 percent indicated that they rely on TikTok for health guidance, with one in three considering it their primary source of health information.
Despite its popularity, concerns over the accuracy of health advice on TikTok are mounting. The survey highlighted that 1 in 11 users reported experiencing negative health consequences after following advice obtained from the platform. This underscores the potential risks associated with relying solely on social media for health-related decisions.
The survey also reflects a growing demand for accountability. More than half of respondents believe that TikTok creators should bear legal responsibility for the accuracy of health advice they provide. Additionally, 10 percent of those surveyed expressed support for banning health advice altogether on TikTok.
Health professionals caution that while TikTok offers accessible and free information, users should verify advice from licensed experts before implementing any health-related recommendations.