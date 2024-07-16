United States

Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice

A recent survey found that 56 percent of Gen Z users turn to TikTok for health advice, with one in three using it as their main source.

Getty Images
Representative Image Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

A recent survey conducted by the personal trainer app Zing Coach reveals a significant trend among Gen Z users: more than half are using TikTok as a source for health and wellness advice. Out of 1,000 respondents, 56 percent indicated that they rely on TikTok for health guidance, with one in three considering it their primary source of health information.

Despite its popularity, concerns over the accuracy of health advice on TikTok are mounting. The survey highlighted that 1 in 11 users reported experiencing negative health consequences after following advice obtained from the platform. This underscores the potential risks associated with relying solely on social media for health-related decisions.

The survey also reflects a growing demand for accountability. More than half of respondents believe that TikTok creators should bear legal responsibility for the accuracy of health advice they provide. Additionally, 10 percent of those surveyed expressed support for banning health advice altogether on TikTok.

Health professionals caution that while TikTok offers accessible and free information, users should verify advice from licensed experts before implementing any health-related recommendations.

Great Valley Middle School Students Target Teachers With Fake TikTok Accounts Prank - Getty Images
Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Seattle Orcas Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Women's Asia Cup 2024: Three Kerala-Origin Sisters Named In UAE Squad
  3. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W
  4. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ITT Vs DD
  5. MAX60: New York Strikers Announce Power-Packed Squad For Caribbean Cricket Tournament
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Retains Five Indian Players Ahead Of Indian Super League
  2. Sports Minister Mandaviya Has Assured Government Support Within Policy, Says AIFF
  3. Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid: 'I've Dreamed Of This Day Since I Was A Kid'
  4. UEFA's Euro 2024 Team Of The Tournament: Rodri, Yamal Among Six Spain Players Named
  5. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: European Champions Chant 'Gibraltar is Spanish' At Victory Parade
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  2. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  3. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  4. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  5. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News Updates: K Kavitha Taken To Hospital; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  2. Mehbooba Mufti Hits Back At J&K Police Chief After His ‘Terror Nurturing’ Remark On Valley’s Mainstream
  3. Calcutta HC Restrains CM Mamata Banerjee And 3 Others From Making Defamatory Remarks Against Governor
  4. Swati Maliwal Assault Row: Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Against Kejriwal Aide Vibhav Kumar
  5. Day In Pics: July 16, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  2. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  3. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  4. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  5. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
World News
  1. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  2. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  3. Germany: Former Rolls-Royce Design Head Ian Cameron Stabbed To Death At Residence In Bavaria
  4. Gaza War: Several Israeli Airstrikes Kill 60 Palestinians; Another UNRWA School Bombed
  5. Jay Slater Found: Spanish Police Find Body Of Missing British Teenager In Tenerife
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest