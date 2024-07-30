United States

Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video

Twitch streamer Roberto Gonzalez, known as Fanum, had his purple Lamborghini Urus seized by NYPD at gunpoint during a shocking livestream, sparking outrage among his fans. The incident occurred amidst the Bronx Dominican Parade, abruptly ending Fanum's live broadcast and raising questions about the police's actions.

Fanum Lamborghini Urus
NYPD Seizes Twitch Star Fanum's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint As Livestream Ends Abruptly Photo: Twitch.TV/ Fanum
info_icon

A livestream by TWITCH streamer Roberto Gonzalez, also known as Fanum, has ignited controversy after police stopped his car and pointed a gun at him before the shocking video cut off suddenly. Fans are outraged at the New York Police Department for seizing the internet personality's purple Lamborghini Urus.

Fanum, 26, was live streaming on Twitch, where he has over 2 million subscribers, as he rode through the Bronx Dominican Parade in New York City on Sunday.

The streamer was in the car with his driver, Walton, and at least two others when two officers stepped in front of the vehicle, according to the stream footage.

One officer was seen pointing a gun at Fanum, who was in the passenger seat, as he approached the car. A visibly confused Fanum instructed his friends to record the incident.

"Why you got the gun out?" Fanum asked the officer, while the other officer was shown speaking into his radio.

The livestream ended abruptly, but the aftermath of the stop was shared in videos posted by Fanum on his Snapchat.

Indian Man Arrested In Houston, Texas For Selling Counterfeit Drugs - Pexels
Indian Man Arrested In Houston For Trafficking Fake Cancer Drugs Across US

BY Outlook International Desk

Footage showed officers handcuffing Walton against the purple car while Fanum and his friends were told to "back up" by other officers who had arrived at the scene.

A video showed a police officer in the driver's seat of the car, appearing to hesitate before starting the vehicle and driving away.

The police informed The U.S. Sun that the car was stopped for driving without license plates.

"The driver and the vehicle were brought back to the 44 Precinct and the driver was released with a summons for unregistered vehicle," said an NYPD spokesperson.

The reason for the officers holding the group at gunpoint remains unclear.

Video taken before the police confrontation shows Fanum and his friends hanging out of the car in the middle of the street, surrounded by crowds of fans and parade-goers.

Taylor Dudley of Kay And Tay Faces Domestic Abuse Allegations - @PurrtiPapi/ X
TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Fans React To Fanum's Lamborghini Urus Incident

Fans reacted to the livestream's abrupt ending on social media, with some joking that the police stopped the group because they wanted to drive Fanum's Lamborghini.

"So they just wanted to drive his car," one user wrote on X.

"What was the reason? I think they just want his car," second added.

This isn’t the first time AMP members have had issues with the NYPD. Last August, Kai Cenat was arrested and charged with inciting a riot after he told his 6 million followers to meet him at Union Square for a giveaway.

Footage from the scene showed people climbing on top of a hot dog cart and throwing items into the crowd, while others ran around and disrupted traffic.

Over 2,000 people gathered at the park, resulting in chaos that led to 65 arrests. The NYPD issued a level four mobilization, the highest level of disaster response in the city.

Apothecary Diaries Manga Aritist - Crunchyroll
Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  2. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  3. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  4. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  5. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Coco Gauff Storms Into Round Of 16 With Dominant Win
  4. Rohan Bopanna Announces India Retirement After First Round Exit At Paris Olympics
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Superb Iga Swiatek Progresses To The Next Round - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolhapur Protests: No Residential Structures Demolished In Vishalgad Fort Area, Says Maharashtra Govt
  2. INDIA Bloc To Hold Protest Over Kejriwal's ‘Declining’ Health In Jail On Tuesday
  3. Taj Mahal Or Tejo Mahalaya? Kanwar-Carrying Woman Reaches Monument To Offer 'Gangajal'
  4. NEET UG Counselling 2024 Dates Out! MCC To Begin Round 1 On August 14 | Complete Schedule
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Central Govt Launches Probe Into Case; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Has Arjun Rampal Started Shooting For Aditya Dhar's Film Co-Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt? Check Out BTS Pics
  2. Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe
  3. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  4. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
US News
  1. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  2. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
  3. World Tiger Day: Best Tiger Characters Of All Time
  4. Your Mood Can Affect Your Dog's Mood As Well, New Study Reveals
  5. Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know
World News
  1. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  2. Gen-Z In Nigeria To March To 'End Bad Governance' | All About The August 1 Protest
  3. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
  4. World Tiger Day: Best Tiger Characters Of All Time
  5. Your Mood Can Affect Your Dog's Mood As Well, New Study Reveals
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Central Govt Launches Probe Into Case; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody | Highlights
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Manika Batra Beats Prithika Pavade In Round Of 32; Ka-Long Defends Men's Foil Gold Medal In Fencing
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics