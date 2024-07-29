United States

Indian Man Arrested In Houston For Trafficking Fake Cancer Drugs Across US

A 43-year-old man from Bihar, India, has been arrested in Houston, Texas, for allegedly trafficking counterfeit cancer drugs worth tens of thousands of dollars across the US. Sanjay Kumar faces serious charges, including conspiracy and multiple counts of trafficking fake oncology pharmaceuticals.

Indian Man Arrested In Texas
Indian Man Arrested In Houston, Texas For Selling Counterfeit Drugs Photo: Pexels
info_icon

A 43-year-old man from Bihar, India, was arrested in Houston, Texas, on allegations of selling and shipping counterfeit cancer drugs worth tens of thousands of dollars across the U.S.

Sanjay Kumar was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Kumar was apprehended in Houston on Friday while negotiating additional deals to expand his illicit business of selling fake oncology pharmaceuticals in the US.

Kumar and his accomplices are accused of orchestrating the sale and shipment of counterfeit versions of Keytruda and other oncology pharmaceuticals to unsuspecting individuals in the U.S.

According to the DOJ, genuine Keytruda is a cancer immunotherapy approved in the U.S. for 19 different indications, including lung cancer, head and neck cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, gastric cancer, melanoma, and Hodgkin lymphoma.

Aryan Anand faces deportation over scholarship fraud scandal after being exposed on Reddit. - Lehighu/ Facebook
Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit

BY Outlook International Desk

According to the DOJ, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC holds the exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute Keytruda in the U.S.

Kumar faces one count of conspiracy to traffic counterfeit drugs and four counts of trafficking counterfeit drugs. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison for each count.

Representative image - Diamond Schruumz
UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  3. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  4. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  5. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  2. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  3. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  4. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  5. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Love Transcends Borders As Pakistani Woman Crosses Over To Meet Her Indian Husband
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD
  3. 'Not Looking To Others To Sort Out': S Jaishankar On India's Border Dispute With China
  4. Day In Pics: July 29, 2024
  5. 'Life Of Hell': IAS Aspirant Writes Letter To Chief Justice On Coaching Centre Deaths
Entertainment News
  1. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  2. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
  4. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
  5. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
US News
  1. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  2. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  3. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
  4. ‘New El Nino’ Discovered South Of Equator. What Does It Mean?
  5. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
World News
  1. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  2. Bangladesh Declares National Day Of Mourning After Deadly Protests; Internet Restored After 10-Day Shutdown
  3. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  4. Russia Train Derailment: 2 Dead As Passenger Train Derails After Collision With Truck; Over 100 Injured
  5. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Indian Men's Archery Team Go Down Against Turkiye; Nadal Levels Up Against Djokovic In 2nd Set
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics