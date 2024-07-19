United States

UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall

A study by the University of Virginia has found that some mushroom gummies in Virginia contain federally illegal Schedule I substances. These substances are not listed on their labels.

Representative image
Representative image Photo: Diamond Schruumz
info_icon

A study conducted by the University of Virginia’s (UVA) Blue Ridge Poison Center revealed that some mushroom gummies purchased in Virginia contained federally illegal Schedule I substances, such as psilocybin and psilocin, which were not listed on their labels.

After several cases of hospitalizations linked to a specific brand of mushroom products were reported, mushroom-infused edibles were taken under increased scrutiny. New research from the UVA now indicates that some mushroom gummies on store shelves contain illegal hallucinogens.

UVA Health Centers treated at least five patients who consumed mushroom products, including a 3-year-old girl who required overnight care. The study found that four out of six tested packages from three brands contained these illegal substances. Moreover, other undisclosed ingredients like caffeine, ephedrine, and kratom were found in some products.

“People tend to equate 'legal' with 'safe,' which is not necessarily the case. These products are not regulated and can contain any number of unlabeled substances which, when consumed, can cause undesired symptoms,” said Avery Michienzi, the poison center’s assistant medical director.

The products, which are typically marketed for micro-dosing and brain health, have not been tested or substantiated by the FDA. The findings were published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The research was inspired by visits to the ER by four adults and one child between September 2023 and June, with symptoms ranging from tachycardia to chest pain. While all patients recovered, the medical team noted the pattern and tested similar products available in local stores.

Representative image
Representative image Photo: X
info_icon

The tested products found to contain illegal hallucinogens included:

  1. Diamond Shruumz Sour Peach Apple and Rainbow (psilocin)

  2. Urb Magic Amanita Mushroom Watermelon (psilocybin and psilocin)

  3. Wonderland Legal Psychedelics Cherry Nirvana (psilocin)

A representative for Urb mentioned that their products undergo multiple lab tests for compliance, and the specific product tested by UVA was discontinued in 2023. They also acknowledged the existence of counterfeit products.

Diamond Shruumz has been at the center of recent recalls following CDC and FDA alerts about adverse effects. The company acknowledged issues with higher-than-normal levels of Muscimol in their products and urged consumers to refrain from using them while investigations continue. Despite the recall, the FDA reported that some affected products remain on store shelves.

