Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu

As the fast food industry intensifies its battle for customers, Taco Bell is pushing the boundaries with innovative new menu items. The California-based Yum! Brands eatery recently opened its test kitchen to "Good Morning America," offering a sneak peek at its latest creations.
One of the standout new items is the Cheesy Street Chalupa, a product of the test kitchen's rigorous selection process. Out of over 2,000 ideas, less than 50 made it to the final menu, with the Cheesy Street Chalupa leading the pack.
This new chalupa features a thick, fried shell layered with cheese and is filled with either marinated, grilled steak or slow-roasted chicken, along with fresh cilantro and onions. It will be available for a limited time at participating locations, priced at $5.49 each.
"It all starts with, 'What's something that's crazy craveable [and] unbelievably, undeniably innovative?' And if you create it, people talk about it," said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's chief marketing officer, in an interview with "GMA."
This summer, Taco Bell has been rolling out creative twists on popular items, including the new Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which features an oversized version of the famous cracker instead of a tostada shell. Despite initial skepticism, Montgomery noted that "consumers loved it."
Taco Bell also is giving a new spin to its iconic turquoise-hued Mountain Dew beverage, Baja Blast, by incorporating it into a dessert. "This is the Baja Blast gelato," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's chief food innovation officer, showcasing the fun new treat.