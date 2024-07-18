United States

Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River

Oregon authorities have recovered the body of award-winning chef Naomi Pomeroy after she died in a drowning accident in the Willamette River.

Naomi Pomeroy
Naomi Pomeroy Photo: X
Oregon authorities announced Wednesday the recovery of award-winning chef Naomi Pomeroy's body following a drowning accident in the Willamette River. The Benton County Sheriff's Office reported finding her body in the river between Corvallis and Albany after canoers spotted it and called 911.

Pomeroy, who was 49, died Saturday evening after an inner tubing incident. According to the sheriff's office, Pomeroy and her group got caught on an exposed snag in the water, and she was pulled under, trapped by a paddle board leash attached to her. Captain Chris Duffitt confirmed that the other two people in the group were safely transported to a boat launch.

Rising to prominence in the Portland culinary scene, Pomeroy opened her acclaimed restaurant Beast in 2007, which earned her a James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Northwest in 2014. Although Beast closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Pomeroy had recently opened a new frozen custard shop and co-owned the Portland cocktail bar Expatriate with her husband. She was also known for her appearances on cooking shows, including Top Chef Masters.

Since her death, tributes have poured in from chefs and prominent Oregon figures, including U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, whose district includes much of Portland. “Naomi was not just a fabulous chef and entrepreneur, but an amazing human being,” Blumenauer said in a statement. “Her impact went far beyond Portland, helping establish our leadership and reputation for food excellence. She will be greatly missed.”

Authorities notified Pomeroy's family and released her body to a funeral home. The culinary community and beyond continue to mourn the loss of a chef who not only shaped Portland's food scene but also touched many lives with her talent and warmth.

