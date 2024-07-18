Scientists have unveiled the visage of Ivan the Terrible, one of history’s most notorious figures. This endeavor, led by Brazilian graphics designer Cicero Moraes, offers a glimpse into the face of the infamous Russian tsar, who died 440 years ago in 1584 after a reign marked by terror and paranoia.
“It was a very interesting experience as it involved not only facial approximation but the study of his story,” Moraes explained in a YouTube video detailing the intricate process of recreating Ivan's appearance.
Moraes, well-regarded in scientific circles for his digital reconstructions of historical figures, including the world's wealthiest man and the enigmatic "gilded lady" mummy, applied his expertise to this project by leveraging data from a Soviet-era scientific excavation of Ivan's grave, conducted by researcher Mikhail Gerasimov.
According to Moraes, Dr. Gerasimov’s findings suggested that Ivan led a disorderly life, marked by excessive eating and alcohol abuse, which likely exacerbated his health issues in his final years. Additionally, a significant amount of mercury was discovered in Ivan's remains, sparking speculation about possible poisoning. However, given the medical practices of the time, it is believed that mercury may have been used as a treatment for various ailments.
The digital reconstruction process involved using data from living donors to approximate the tsar’s skin across different areas of his skull. Moraes then digitally altered the face of these contributors to match Ivan’s known dimensions, culminating in a composite bust.
“The final bust was a combination of all this data,” said Moraes. The resulting image depicts a balding man with a graying beard and hair, described by Moraes as looking "strong" and "determined."
This reconstructed visage contrasts sharply with descriptions of the younger Ivan, who was noted for his tall stature, beautiful hair, broad shoulders, strong muscles, and pleasant face.
While delving into Ivan's history, Moraes found sources suggesting that the epithet "terrible" might have been exaggerated. "I found sources that affirmed the epithet of ‘terrible’ and others with different evidence, indicating that the fame may have been exaggerated, for example, by enemies and adversaries," he said.
Ivan the Terrible’s reign was indeed brutal, characterized by widespread executions of those he deemed disloyal. His notoriety was cemented in 1581 when he killed his son and heir, Ivan IV, in a fit of rage. However, Moraes' research suggests that Ivan's legacy is more nuanced than his moniker implies, providing a new perspective on one of history's most infamous rulers.