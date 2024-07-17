United States

July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon

July’s full moon, known as the Buck Moon, will reach its peak fullness on Sunday, July 21, 2024, and will also appear bright and full on Saturday and Monday.

July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
Get ready to witness July’s full moon, known as the buck moon, lighting up the night sky. Here’s everything you need to know to catch a glimpse of this celestial wonder.

What Is The Buck Moon?

The buck moon gets its name from Native American traditions tied to the time when male deer, known as bucks, begin to grow their new antlers. It symbolizes the peak of summer and the natural cycles of growth and renewal in the animal kingdom. Other traditional names for July’s full moon include the Thunder Moon and the Hay Moon. The Anishinaabeg people call it Miin Giizis, or Berry Moon, according to the Center for Native American Studies.

When Is The Buck Moon?

July’s full moon, known as the Buck Moon, will be at its fullest on Sunday, July 21, 2024, when seen from North America. The moon will also appear bright and full on Saturday and Monday. It will reach its peak fullness at 6:17 am EDT on Sunday. From North America, it can be best seen as it rises in the east that evening after sunset, though the exact time of moonrise will depend on your location.

If you miss the exact date, don’t worry—the moon will be almost full from July 19 to July 23, offering several nights of stunning views.

Best Time To See The Buck Moon

For the best experience, head out just after sunset when the moon rises in the eastern sky. During this time, the moon appears larger and often takes on a warm, golden glow. As the night progresses, it will reach its highest point around midnight.

How To Observe The Buck Moon

  • Find an open area with an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon, such as parks, fields, or beaches.

  • Check the weather forecast for clear skies, as they are essential for optimal visibility.

  • Escape city lights by heading to rural areas or parks where light pollution is minimal.

  • Consider using binoculars or a small telescope to enhance your experience of the moon's details.

Other Full Moon Names

Each month’s full moon carries a unique name, reflecting seasonal changes and cultural traditions:

January: Wolf Moon

February: Snow Moon

March: Worm Moon

April: Pink Moon

May: Flower Moon

June: Strawberry Moon

July: Buck Moon

August: Sturgeon Moon

September: Harvest Moon

October: Hunter’s Moon

November: Beaver Moon

December: Cold Moon

New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days

