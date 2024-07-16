United States

New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days

The melting of polar ice caps is causing Earth to spin more slowly, leading to longer days. Advanced techniques like Very Long Baseline Interferometry and GPS confirmed these changes, crucial for space navigation.

Representative Image
info_icon

A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals a significant impact of melting polar ice caps on Earth's rotation. According to the study, the influx of water from Greenland and Antarctica is redistributing mass around the planet's equator, causing Earth to spin more slowly. This phenomenon is unprecedented and is resulting in an increase in the length of days.

Co-author Surendra Adhikari from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory compared this effect to a figure skater extending her arms during a pirouette, which slows down the rotation due to increased inertia away from the axis.

Earth, typically seen as spherical, is more accurately described as an "oblate spheroid," slightly bulging around the equator like a satsuma. Its shape is not static; it changes over time due to various factors such as daily tidal impacts, movements of tectonic plates, and sudden shifts caused by earthquakes and volcanoes.

The study utilised advanced observational techniques like Very Long Baseline Interferometry and the Global Positioning System to measure Earth's orientation and length of day variations with high precision. It also examined historical eclipse records spanning millennia.

The implications of a slower Earth rotation are significant for space travel and navigation. Even a slight increase in the length of day, currently around 86,400 seconds, can impact space missions. The study highlights that while lunar gravitational pull has historically been the main cause of rotational slowdown, ongoing climate change may surpass this effect by the end of this century.

Since 1900, climate change has already lengthened days by approximately 0.8 milliseconds. Under high greenhouse gas emission scenarios, this could extend to 2.2 milliseconds by 2100. While imperceptible to humans, such changes are critical for precise space navigation, where even minor deviations in Earth's orientation can lead to significant discrepancies over long distances.

Co-author Adhikari emphasised the importance of understanding Earth's exact orientation for space missions, citing the Voyager probes as examples where accurate positioning is crucial for communication beyond our solar system.

The study underscores the complex interplay between Earth's environmental changes and its impact on fundamental astronomical measurements and space exploration.

Pelicans fly near the shore as waves from the Pacific Ocean roll in Tuesday, May 14, 2024, on the Quinault reservation in Taholah, Washington, US. Facing increased flooding from a rising Pacific, the tribe has been working for over a decade to relocate Taholah, their largest village, to a new site on higher ground. - (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
The Forgotten 70 Per Cent: Oceans, Climate Change, And Our Lives

BY Aditi Deshpande

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: SCO Bowl First In Dundee
  2. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  3. ENG Vs WI: West Indies Urged To Channel Gabba Recovery In Second England Test
  4. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya To Lead In T20Is - Report
Football News
  1. Kylian Mbappe Unveiled: French Superstar Offered Number 9 Jersey By La Liga Giants Real Madrid
  2. Kieran Trippier Says Tiredness Not An Excuse For UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  4. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  5. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  2. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  3. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  4. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  5. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Stock Market Closes At Record High; Bureaucratic Reshuffle In TN
  2. Puja Khedkar Row: Probationary IAS Officer's Training Put On Hold Amid Controversy
  3. New Choices For LS Poll Candidates To Check EVM Tampering | Know About EC's Options
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest
  5. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
Entertainment News
  1. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
  2. 'Bloody Ishq' Trailer Review: Avika Gor, Vardhan Puri Starrer Will Send Chills Down Your Spine
  3. Entertainment News 16 July Highlights: Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif, 'Stree 2' Trailer Release Date Announced
  4. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  5. Fawad Khan To Have A Cameo In Kartik Aaryan Starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'? Here's What Bhushan Kumar Has To Say
US News
  1. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
  2. K-Pop’s AI Controversy: Seventeen’s Woozi Refutes BBC's AI Claim
  3. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  4. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  5. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggle From Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
World News
  1. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
  2. Violent Clashes Over Government Jobs Quota System Leave Scores Injured In Bangladesh
  3. The Time For Gun Control Is Now
  4. K-Pop’s AI Controversy: Seventeen’s Woozi Refutes BBC's AI Claim
  5. 40 Dead In Heavy Rains In Eastern Afghanistan; 17 Killed In Bus Accident
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest