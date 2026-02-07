Portland Vs Memphis, NBA: Jerami Grant Helps Blazers Beat Grizzlies 135-115
The Portland Trail Blazers produced a dominant performance at Moda Center to beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 135-115 on Friday and snapped their six-game losing streak in the NBA 2025-26. Jerami Grant led the charts with 23 points, while Jrue Holiday contributed with 20 points and seven assists for the Blazers. Cam Spencer (18 points), off the bench, was the top performer for the Grizzlies, who missed star guard Ja Morant for the eighth straight game with a left elbow injury. Scotty Pippen Jr. made his season debut for the Memphis with his famous father watching from courtside. Pippen, 25, played 22 minutes, finishing with 13 points and six assists. The elder Pippen won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and also played for the Trail Blazers for four seasons, from 1999 to 2003. The two teams meet again on Saturday night in Portland.
