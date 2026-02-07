Portland Vs Memphis, NBA: Jerami Grant Helps Blazers Beat Grizzlies 135-115

The Portland Trail Blazers produced a dominant performance at Moda Center to beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 135-115 on Friday and snapped their six-game losing streak in the NBA 2025-26. Jerami Grant led the charts with 23 points, while Jrue Holiday contributed with 20 points and seven assists for the Blazers. Cam Spencer (18 points), off the bench, was the top performer for the Grizzlies, who missed star guard Ja Morant for the eighth straight game with a left elbow injury. Scotty Pippen Jr. made his season debut for the Memphis with his famous father watching from courtside. Pippen, 25, played 22 minutes, finishing with 13 points and six assists. The elder Pippen won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and also played for the Trail Blazers for four seasons, from 1999 to 2003. The two teams meet again on Saturday night in Portland.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball game-Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) dribbles around Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Molly J. Smith
Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball game-Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, center, dribbles behind his back as he drives between Memphis Grizzlies guards Cam Spencer, left, and Walter Clayton Jr., right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Oreon. | Photo: AP/Molly J. Smith
Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball game-Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) throws to an open teammate past the reach of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Molly J. Smith
Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball game-Blake Wesley
Portland Trail Blazers guard Blake Wesley (1) drives past Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Molly J. Smith
Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball game-Scotty Pippen Jr
Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) drives down the court past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Molly J. Smith
Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball game-Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jaylen Wells, left, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, right, tangle with Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, center, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Molly J. Smith
Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball game-Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) throws to an open teammate between defense from Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jaylen Wells (0) and Taylor Hendricks (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Molly J. Smith
Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball game-Scotty Pippen Jr
Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) dribbles past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Molly J. Smith
Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball game-Walter Clayton Jr
Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) drives downcourt toward the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Molly J. Smith
Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball game-Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) looks for an open teammate in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Molly J. Smith
