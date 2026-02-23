Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United: Naomi Girma Sends Holders Into Women’s FA Cup Quarter-Finals

Chelsea Women defeated Manchester United Women 2–1 to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals
United fought back to force extra time after falling behind but were undone by Girma’s 99th-minute tap-in
Chelsea had dominated much of the contest, finally breaking through via substitute Sam Kerr before sealing it in extra time
Naomi Girma netted an extra-time tap-in to send holders Chelsea into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Manchester United.
United, who were beaten by Chelsea in last year's final, had battled from behind to force the extra period but could not do so again after Girma's 99th-minute winner.
Chelsea had started brightly in a strong first half, with Phallon Tullis-Joyce making some fine saves to keep the scoreline level.
Girma also saw an effort cleared off the line before the break, but the Blues finally found the breakthrough in the 78th minute as Sam Kerr came off the bench to turn in Veerle Buurman's knockdown.
However, United were back on level terms just three minutes later as substitute Simi Awujo arrived at the back post to profit during a scramble in the box.
Chelsea found the edge in the end, with Girma prodding home from close range in the first half of extra time, netting her first goal for the club in the process, with United unable to find another equaliser.
Elsewhere, Arsenal also booked their passage into the last eight with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bristol City.
Kim Little, Victoria Pelova and Frida Maanum were all on target for the Gunners, though the second half was marred by a head injury to Olivia Smith, who was stretchered off.
And Manchester City are also through after a 4-0 victory over Sheffield United. Lauren Hemp scored twice as they raced into a three-goal lead inside 22 minutes, with Aoba Fujino also on target. Laura Coombs added their fourth in the final minute to round off the win.
Data Debrief: Kerr haunts United again
It was a landmark match for Kerr, who made her 150th appearance for Chelsea in all competitions, netting yet another goal against United.
Just six minutes after coming off the bench, she netted her ninth goal in 10 games against the Red Devils in all competitions.
Chelsea were dominant, registering 23 shots worth 1.67 expected goals (xG), getting eight of those on target. At the other end, United created 1.25 xG from their 14 attempts (six on target).