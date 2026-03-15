Real Madrid 4-1 Elche CF, La Liga: Valverde On Target Again As Los Blancos Win

Federico Valverde kept up his scoring run by notching his fifth goal in three games to help Real Madrid beat Elche 4-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday, with Arda Güler adding a spectacular late goal from well inside his own half. The Uruguay midfielder scored with a right-footed curling strike that he took from the edge of area to double Madrid’s lead just before halftime. That came three days after Valverde’s memorable hat trick in a 3-0 win over Manchester City in the first game of their Champions League round-of-16 matchup. Prior to that, Valverde’s last-gasp goal earned a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo in the previous La Liga round.

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La Liga: Real Madrid vs Elche CF
Real Madrid players block a free kick by Elche's Andre Silva during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Elche CF
Real Madrid's Arda Guler celebrates with Real Madrid's head coach Alvaro Arbeloa after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga: Elche CF vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen scores his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga Soccer Match: Elche CF vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia, right, is challenged by Elche's Pedro Bigas during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Madrid vs Elche CF
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia, right, is challenged by Elche's Pedro Bigas during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Elche CF vs Real Madrid
Elche's Adria Pedrosa, right, is challenged by Real Madrid's Daniel Yanez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga 2025-26: Elche CF vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Elche CF
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, is challenged by Elche's Leo Petrot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Elche CF
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, right, is challenged by Elche's David Affengruber during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Elche CF vs Real Madrid
Elche's Lucas Cepeda and Real Madrid's Fran Garcia, rear, vie for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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