Real Madrid 4-1 Elche CF, La Liga: Valverde On Target Again As Los Blancos Win
Federico Valverde kept up his scoring run by notching his fifth goal in three games to help Real Madrid beat Elche 4-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday, with Arda Güler adding a spectacular late goal from well inside his own half. The Uruguay midfielder scored with a right-footed curling strike that he took from the edge of area to double Madrid’s lead just before halftime. That came three days after Valverde’s memorable hat trick in a 3-0 win over Manchester City in the first game of their Champions League round-of-16 matchup. Prior to that, Valverde’s last-gasp goal earned a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo in the previous La Liga round.
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