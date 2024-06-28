United States

Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit

In a startling case unfolding in the US, Aryan Anand, a 19-year-old Indian student faces expulsion and deportation after confessing on Reddit to fabricating documents, including a forged death certificate, to secure a scholarship at Lehigh University.

Lehighu/ Facebook
Aryan Anand faces deportation over scholarship fraud scandal after being exposed on Reddit. Photo: Lehighu/ Facebook
info_icon

A 19-year-old Indian student studying in the US faces expulsion and deportation following the revelation that his entire application, including documents for a full scholarship, was fraudulent. The deception was uncovered after a Reddit moderator flagged a post titled "I have built my life and career on lies," where the student, Aryan Anand, confessed to fabricating details such as his father's death to secure full scholarship.

Aryan Anand enrolled at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in August 2023 as a first-year student. However, his admission was rescinded this year after it was discovered that he had forged his father's death certificate. He pleaded guilty to forgery on June 12 and was sentenced to one to three months in Northampton County Prison, which his defense attorney, Molly Heidorn, stated was equivalent to time already served, as reported by LehighValleyLive News.

Achinthya Sivalingan, an Indian-origin student has been arrested amid Pro-Palestine protests across US Campuses - X
Indian-Origin Princeton Student Arrested, Banned Amidst Pro-Palestine Protests On US Campuses

BY Outlook International Desk

As part of the plea agreement, Anand agreed to return to India, and Lehigh University opted not to seek restitution of $85,000 (approximately Rs 70 lakh). Charges of theft and tampering with records were dropped after Anand's initial arrest and charge on April 30, as per the news release.

The Indian student in the US admitted to fabricating transcripts, financial documents, and a death certificate for his father as part of his scheme, according to a statement from District Attorney Stephen Baratta's office.

The release also noted that the 19-year-old had created a fraudulent email address to impersonate a school principal.

Northampton County Assistant District Attorney Michael Weinert highlighted the crucial role of the moderator in uncovering Anand's actions.

Representative image - null
3 Indian Women Killed In South Carolina As Speeding SUV Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Trees

BY Outlook International Desk

"The defendant only had one other university that he followed, which was Lehigh University. So, the moderator actually reached out to Lehigh to give them a heads up," Weinert explained.

Lehigh University expressed appreciation for the notification and subsequent investigation.

"We appreciate the report to our ethics hotline and the diligent investigation by the Lehigh University Police Department that led to Aryan Anand's arrest," the university stated, as reported by ABC News.

Indian Man Shot Dead In US - Pexels
Indian-Origin Man Fatally Shot By San Antonio Police After Alleged Assault In US

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Pained, Tainted Day': War Of Words Between Dhankar And Kharge Over Debate On NEET Issue In Rajya Sabha
  2. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Bomb Threat To Vistara Flight
  3. The Return Of BJP’s Anti-Emergency Narrative
  4. Then And Now: The Irony Of Emergency Row
  5. 'Ready For Discussion On NEET But...': Education Minister Pradhan After Lok Sabha Adjourned
Entertainment News
  1. For Amandeep Sidhu, Shooting Wedding Sequence Can Be Very 'Hectic And Tiring'
  2. Divya Dutta On Her Character In 'Sharmajee Ki Beti': Kiran Was Very Relatable And Playing It Was Cathartic
  3. Sonakshi Sinha Has Done Well For Herself, I Wish Her Well, Says Sonu Sood
  4. Vaani Kapoor On Doing Comedy In ‘Badtameez Gill’: 'A Genre I Haven't Explored Much'
  5. Sonu Nigam Washes Asha Bhosle's Feet With Rose Water, Petals At Book Launch Event
Sports News
  1. TNPL 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Venues And More - All You Need To Know
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W One-Off Test, Day 1 Report: Shafali, Mandhana's Tons Propel India At 525/4
  3. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma Hits Double-Ton Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; Javelin Thrower DP Manu Pulled Up By NADA
  4. Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Season 2 From October 3 In London
  5. IND Vs SA Final, T20 WC 2024: 'Do It For Rahul Dravid' Trends But The Coach Says, To Do It For Team
World News
  1. Watch: Newlywed Couples Cast Their Vote In Iran’s Presidential Election
  2. Prince Harry To Receive Pat Tillman Award For Service At 2024 ESPYS
  3. Xi Jinping Hails Panchsheel, Seeks To Expand China's Influence In Global South Amid Tussle With West
  4. What Is The Best Way To Prepare Milo Drink? Viral TikTok 'Guide' Sparks Debate
  5. India's Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing Regime 'Achieving Good Results', Says FATF
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Bomb Threat To Vistara Flight