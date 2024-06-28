Aryan Anand enrolled at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in August 2023 as a first-year student. However, his admission was rescinded this year after it was discovered that he had forged his father's death certificate. He pleaded guilty to forgery on June 12 and was sentenced to one to three months in Northampton County Prison, which his defense attorney, Molly Heidorn, stated was equivalent to time already served, as reported by LehighValleyLive News.