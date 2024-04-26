United States

Indian-Origin Man Fatally Shot By San Antonio Police After Alleged Assault In US

The fatal shooting of Sachin Sahoo, a 42-year-old Indian-origin man, by San Antonio police has sparked controversy amid allegations of assault. The incident unfolded as officers attempted to apprehend Sahoo in connection with an aggravated assault case.

Police in San Antonio fatally shot and killed a 42-year-old Indian-origin man, Sachin Sahoo, on April 21. The incident occurred when Sahoo allegedly struck two officers with his vehicle while they were attempting to apprehend him in connection with an aggravated assault case.

Sources indicated that Mr. Sahoo, originally from Uttar Pradesh, might have been a naturalised US citizen.

Sachin Sahoo was pronounced dead at the scene after police officer Tyler Turner shot at him.

A preliminary investigation revealed that on April 21, just before 6:30 pm, officers responded to a report of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon at a residence in Cheviot Heights, San Antonio, according to a statement from the San Antonio Police Department to PTI.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered a 51-year-old woman who had been intentionally struck by a vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Sahoo, had fled the scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. San Antonio Police Detectives issued a felony arrest warrant for Mr. Sahoo in connection with this incident.

Several hours later, neighbors alerted the police that Mr. Sahoo had returned to the original location. Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with him, but he allegedly struck two officers with his vehicle. One officer discharged his weapon, fatally striking Mr. Sahoo, who was pronounced dead at the scene. One officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, while the other officer received on-site treatment for injuries. No other individuals were harmed during the incident. The investigation remains ongoing, according to the police.

Police Chief Bill McManus stated that Mr. Sahoo had allegedly used his vehicle to run over the woman, who was his roommate. The woman underwent multiple surgeries and was in critical condition.

Police had issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Sahoo, prompting a couple of officers to visit his known location on April 21 in an attempt to locate and apprehend him. According to Police Chief Bill McManus, "they did find him and he jumped in his car. He pulled out of his driveway". The officers positioned their vehicles to block him, but Mr. Sahoo managed to maneuver through them, ultimately hitting the officers with his vehicle. "The other officer that was with him fired to stop him and struck him," McManus stated.

McManus mentioned that the police department is yet to review the bodycam footage to gather additional details.

According to a report on Kens5.com, Mr. Sahoo's ex-wife, Leah Goldstein, stated that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. "He suffered the past ten years with bipolar disorder," Goldstein said. "He also had symptoms of schizophrenia." "He couldn't understand what was wrong with him," she said in the news report. "He would hear voices. And hallucinate and just hear voices and just get stuck in his own mind." Despite his challenges, Goldstein described Mr. Sahoo as a great father.

"I was a stay-at-home mom for many years," she said. "He provided for us.

