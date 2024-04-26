Indian-Origin Man Fatally Shot By San Antonio Police After Alleged Assault In US

Police had issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Sahoo, prompting a couple of officers to visit his known location on April 21 in an attempt to locate and apprehend him. According to Police Chief Bill McManus, "they did find him and he jumped in his car. He pulled out of his driveway". The officers positioned their vehicles to block him, but Mr. Sahoo managed to maneuver through them, ultimately hitting the officers with his vehicle. "The other officer that was with him fired to stop him and struck him," McManus stated.