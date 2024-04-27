United States

3 Indian Women Killed In South Carolina As Speeding SUV Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Trees

Three Indian women tragically lost their lives in a speeding car crash in South Carolina. The accident occurred on Interstate 85, where their vehicle veered out of control, soared over traffic, and crashed into trees.

Representative image
Three Indian women were killed in a car accident in the US state of South Carolina on Friday. The fatal crash occurred on Staunton Bridge Road along Interstate 85 near Lakeside Road, where their speeding car veered out of control, leading to a devastating collision with trees.

According to media reports, the accident occurred at noon, as stated by South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, as reported by Fox Carolina. The victims, believed to be Indian nationals, were travelling in an SUV at high speed along the northbound lanes of Interstate 85, revealed Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Ellis explained that the vehicle departed from the roadway on the right-hand shoulder, ascended the embankment, crashed through the cement bridge embankment, and astonishingly soared over all four lanes of traffic. Upon landing on the other side, the car collided with trees, roughly 20 feet above the ground, before plunging down an embankment.

“It’s obvious that they were travelling above the posted speed limit and for some reason left the roadway,” remarked Ellis, though the exact cause remains undetermined at this time.

Tragically, three passengers succumbed to their injuries at the scene, confirmed by officers. Ellis noted that the victims hailed from Georgia. The driver, who sustained injuries, was rushed to the hospital, with their condition remaining undisclosed.

The wreckage of the vehicle was found scattered, indicating the severity of the crash, with no other vehicles involved, as stated by Ellis. Family members of the victims were alerted by the car itself about the accident and were en route to the area as of Friday afternoon, according to local television channel WYFF.

Investigations into the speed of the car at the time of the crash are ongoing, reported WSPA television station. The response to the scene involved the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Gannt Fire and Rescue, and multiple Greenville County EMS units.

