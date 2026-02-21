Charlotte Vs Houston: Sensational Kevin Durant Helps Rockets Subdue Hornets In NBA Classic
Kevin Durant made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left for the last of his 35 points as the Houston Rockets held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. The Hornets, who had won 11 of 12 going into the NBA All-Star break, looked sharp early and raced to an 11-point lead early in the second quarter. But Durant hit four mid-range jumpers and scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including one to beat the shot clock with 44 seconds left to help the visitors complete a 105-101 come-from-behind win at Spectrum Center. LaMelo Ball, playing a day after being involved in a two-car crash in downtown Charlotte, had 11 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Hornets. Up next, the Hornets host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, while the Rockets visit New York to take on the Knicks on Saturday.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE