Charlotte Vs Houston: Sensational Kevin Durant Helps Rockets Subdue Hornets In NBA Classic

Kevin Durant made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left for the last of his 35 points as the Houston Rockets held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. The Hornets, who had won 11 of 12 going into the NBA All-Star break, looked sharp early and raced to an 11-point lead early in the second quarter. But Durant hit four mid-range jumpers and scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including one to beat the shot clock with 44 seconds left to help the visitors complete a 105-101 come-from-behind win at Spectrum Center. LaMelo Ball, playing a day after being involved in a two-car crash in downtown Charlotte, had 11 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Hornets. Up next, the Hornets host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, while the Rockets visit New York to take on the Knicks on Saturday.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Charlotte Hornets Vs Houston Rockets NBA basketball game-Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) looks to pass the ball against Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmon
1/9
Charlotte Hornets Vs Houston Rockets NBA basketball game-Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmon
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Charlotte Hornets Vs Houston Rockets NBA basketball game-Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) battles Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmon
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Charlotte Hornets Vs Houston Rockets NBA basketball game-Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmon
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Charlotte Hornets Vs Houston Rockets NBA basketball game-LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives against Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmon
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Charlotte Hornets Vs Houston Rockets NBA basketball game-LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks to shoot against Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmon
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Charlotte Hornets Vs Houston Rockets NBA basketball game-Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun, right, drives to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmon
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Charlotte Hornets Vs Houston Rockets NBA basketball game-LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, passes past Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmon
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Charlotte Hornets Vs Houston Rockets NBA basketball game-Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) battles Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Amen Thompson (1) for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmon
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Charlotte Hornets Vs Houston Rockets NBA basketball game-Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) blocks a shot attempt by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmon
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Series On The Line As Team Clash In Decider

  2. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

  3. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  4. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  3. Rival AI Chiefs Share Awkward Spotlight Moment at India Summit

  4. Let Himanta speak on plans for next 5 yrs, not 10-year-old issue: Priyanka Gandhi

  5. Renowned Bengali Author Sankar, Whose Works Inspired Satyajit Ray, No More

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  3. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  4. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: TV Umpire Overturns ESP’s Second Goal