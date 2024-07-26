Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future

Erika Ikeda, who goes by the pen name Nekokuragem, is an artist involved in "The Apothecary Diaries" manga and has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for significant tax evasion.
"The Apothecary Diaries" is a historical drama manga written by Natsu Hyuuga and illustrated by Nekokurage. Since its debut in 2017, it gained significant popularity, especially after the release of its anime adaptation in 2023, which also boosted manga sales.
Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Sentenced
However, the series has recently been embroiled in controversy due to legal issues. On July 24, the Fukuoka District Court found Erika Ikeda, known by the pen name Nekokurage, guilty of evading approximately 47 million yen ($304,842 USD) in taxes. The court sentenced the illustrator to 10 months in prison, with a three-year suspension, and imposed an 11 million yen fine, approximately $72,000 USD, for violating the Income Tax Act.
According to Livedoor, the ruling revealed that Ikeda earned roughly 260 million yen from 2019 to 2021 through her work on "The Apothecary Diaries" and royalties from other publishers. However, she failed to report her true income and did not file tax returns on time.
Judge Yuko Takeda stated that Ikeda had “committed large amounts of tax evasion over several years, which is extremely malicious.” The judge added that as "The Apothecary Diaries" gained popularity and generated more income, “[they] prioritized [their] work and personal life and committed tax evasion.”
Ikeda has been an active manga artist for years. Prior to working on "The Apothecary Diaries," they authored and illustrated another historical comedy manga, "Soushoku-kei Danshi."
With a three-year suspension and a prison sentence, it is likely that "The Apothecary Diaries" will need to find another artist for the manga, especially given its current success. Following the successful first season, a second season has already been confirmed for 2025.
Who is Nekokurage?
Nekokurage is the artist responsible for illustrating "The Apothecary Diaries" manga, working alongside writers Natsu Hyuga and Itsuki Nanao. Their collaboration on the series began in May 2017, and the manga continues to be published. In addition to the main series, "The Apothecary Diaries" has a spin-off manga illustrated by Minoji Kurata, while Hyuga oversees the main novels.
About "The Apothecary Diaries"
For those interested in exploring this popular romantic drama, "The Apothecary Diaries" is readily available for streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. The series has confirmed that a second season is in development, with a planned release in 2025. For more information, here is the official synopsis:
"Maomao, a young woman trained in the art of herbal medicine, is forced to work as a lowly servant in the inner palace. Though she yearns for life outside its perfumed halls, she isn't long for a life of drudgery! Using her wits to break a "curse" afflicting the imperial heirs, Maomao attracts the attentions of the handsome eunuch Jinshi and is promoted to attendant food taster. But Jinshi has other plans for the erstwhile apothecary, and soon Maomao is back to brewing potions and... solving mysteries?!"