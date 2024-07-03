United States

McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership

McDonald's USA is teaming up with the hit anime "Jujutsu Kaisen" to introduce the first-ever garlic sauce to its U.S. menus. The limited-time new Special Grade Garlic Sauce, inspired by McDonald's Japan, will be available exclusively through the McDonald's app starting July 9.

McDonalds JJK
McDonald's New JJK Collab Photo: McDonald's
Gege Akutami's dark fantasy shonen series, "Jujutsu Kaisen," has quickly become one of the most popular anime franchises in recent years. To celebrate the success of MAPPA's adaptation, McDonald's USA is collaborating with "Jujutsu Kaisen" (JJK) to introduce a new Chicken McNugget sauce. The upcoming Special Grade Garlic Sauce features a blend of soy sauce and garlic, creating a sweet and tangy flavor that McNugget fans will love.

This recipe is inspired by the original Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald's Japan, making it one of the rare instances where a regional menu item is brought to the US.

It is the “first EVER garlic sauce to hit the menus at McDonald’s USA.”

Available exclusively through the McDonald's App, the sauce will be included with McDonald's food items for a limited time starting July 9.

The New McDonald's & Jujutsu Kaisen Collaboration Marks the Debut of Garlic Sauce on U.S. Menus

As part of this exciting collaboration, the beloved cast of "Jujutsu Kaisen" takes center stage. McDonald's has designed eight unique sauce packages, each featuring a different character from the series. In addition to the main protagonist Yuji Itadori, the designs showcase his iconic mentor Satoru Gojo, fellow Jujutsu High students Nobara Kugisaki and Megumi Fushiguro, and the infamous antagonist Ryomen Sukuna, along with Kento Nanami, Suguru Geto, Mahito.

McDonalds New Garlic Sauce
McDonald's New Special Grade Garlic Sauce Featuring Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo
Furthermore, customers who purchase the Special Grade Garlic Sauce through the McDonald's app will receive a 30-day free trial for Crunchyroll, allowing newcomers to experience MAPPA's "Jujutsu Kaisen" anime adaptation for the first time.

About "Jujutsu Kaisen" Manga Series

Jujutsu Kaisen Manga
Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen
First released in March 2018, the "Jujutsu Kaisen" manga series remains one of Shonen Jump's most successful titles. Set in a world where negative human emotions materialize as malevolent beings known as Curses, the story follows 15-year-old Yuji Itadori, who inadvertently becomes host to a powerful curse while trying to save a friend. With the guidance of renowned curse expert Satoru Gojo, Yuji strives to master his newfound powers and protect humanity. The manga's current "Shinjuku Showdown" arc is steadily leading up to the final, climactic battle between the Jujutsu forces and Ryomen Sukuna.

The "Jujutsu Kaisen" anime adaptation includes two seasons, with a sequel confirmed to adapt the "Culling Game" arc, though a release date has yet to be announced.

McDonald's Collaborations

This isn't McDonald's first venture into the entertainment realm. In August, the chain released a special sweet and sour sauce to accompany its appearance in "Loki." In February, McDonald's flipped its "M" upside down to reference its anime alter ego, "WcDonald's," and introduced a savory chili sauce.

McDonald's frequently releases and re-releases dipping sauces. In October, the Sweet and Spicy Jam and Mambo sauce were the special limited-time offerings.

McDonald's Special Grade Garlic Sauce, part of the "Jujutsu Kaisen" collaboration, will be available starting July 9. The new sauce will be available as a limited-time offer exclusively through the McDonald's app. It can be added to any Chicken McNuggets order for free or ordered as a side with any other item.

The "Jujutsu Kaisen" manga is available in English from VIZ Media, and the anime series can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

