McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership

First released in March 2018, the "Jujutsu Kaisen" manga series remains one of Shonen Jump's most successful titles. Set in a world where negative human emotions materialize as malevolent beings known as Curses, the story follows 15-year-old Yuji Itadori, who inadvertently becomes host to a powerful curse while trying to save a friend. With the guidance of renowned curse expert Satoru Gojo, Yuji strives to master his newfound powers and protect humanity. The manga's current "Shinjuku Showdown" arc is steadily leading up to the final, climactic battle between the Jujutsu forces and Ryomen Sukuna.