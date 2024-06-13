United States

McDonald's Skips Grimace's Birthday Celebration In US Leaving Fans Disappointed: Where's The Iconic Shake In 2024?

McDonald's skipped celebrating Grimace's birthday in the US this year, leaving fans disappointed and questioning the absence of the iconic Grimace Shake. Despite the lack of official recognition, social media buzzed with birthday wishes for the beloved character.

This year, one of McDonald's most cherished characters won't be celebrated for his birthday. Last year, in 2023, the restaurant chain pulled out all the stops for Grimace's birthday on June 12th.

McDonald's introduced the Grimace Birthday Meal, featuring options like a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, paired with fries and a unique Grimace Shake. The shake, available for a limited time, was described by McDonald's as being "inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness."

However, this year, Grimace's birthday passed without recognition from US restaurants. While McDonald's Canada reintroduced the blueberry shake, customers in America were left disappointed.

One customer expressed on X, "My daughter was under the impression the grimace shake was back. It’s not, yet."

Another customer demanded, "Where is the grimace shake?"

"A third individual tweeted, "The Grimace shake TikTok trend was one of my all time favorite social media moments. It's a true crime the shake has not returned this year."

2023 Celebration

'The celebration last year included the launch of an exclusive video game in collaboration with Krool Toys, in addition to the special meal, on Grimace's birthday in 2023.'

Fans of the game are recalling last year's launch, with one user commenting on X, "Happy Birthday Grimace! Last year for his birthday the folks over at Krool Toys created a game based on everybody's favorite purple McDonald's-related mascot!"

Another customer responded, "We play Grimace’s Birthday via my Analogue Pocket for, well, Grimace’s Birthday today!"

"Very surprised McDonald’s didn’t bring back the shake this year… (in the US)."

Additionally, McDonald's introduced merchandise in tribute to the character, offering items ranging from shirts to socks.

Lastly, the restaurant chain initiated a donation program where customers could share McDonald's Instagram Story, with each shared picture resulting in a $5 donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“At the time, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan stated in a press release, “We’re excited to put a modern spin on these memories to continue to drive McDonald’s relevance with a new generation. Grimace is the perfect lovable icon to have McDonald’s meet our fans at the intersection of nostalgia and culture.”

It turns out that Grimace wasn't lovable enough to warrant continuing the celebration for a second year.

History Of Grimace

Grimace hails from Grimace Island, with Grandma Winky, aunts Millie and Tillie, and Uncle O'Grmacey also part of the McDonald's universe.

Introduced to the franchise in 1971, Grimace turns 53 this year.

Originally known as "Evil Grimace," the character sported four arms to steal milkshakes.

Grimace made his television debut in the 1970s, appearing alongside the franchise's star, Ronald McDonald.

Despite the unavailability of the limited edition shake in the US, many Americans took to social media to extend birthday wishes to the enigmatic character.

"Assuming he ages similar to humans, it is once again Grimace's birthday. I love you bud," read one tweet.

"Happy Birthday Grimace! Hope you have an amazing day!" another message conveyed.

Grimace even made an appearance at the New York Mets game on Wednesday evening to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

