It's undeniable that Wendy's has continually impressed with their delectable Orange Dreamsicle Frosty. Now, a sneak peek at a new Frosty flavor has surfaced online, and it seems Wendy's has surpassed expectations yet again. As per @snackolator, an Instagram source for food updates, Wendy's is set to launch their Triple Berry Frosty, just in time for summer. This enticing frozen delight boasts a blend of ingredients of fruity notes, featuring blackberry, raspberry, and strawberry flavors.
While the Triple Berry Frosty marks Wendy's first time into the realm of mixed berry delights, the restaurant has previously introduced a Strawberry Frosty to its menu.
Scheduled for release as soon as Monday, June 10th, this frosty concoction is a limited-time treat. With the arrival of this new menu addition, it is important to note that this weekend might be your final chance to indulge in the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty.
This summer, a berry frenzy has taken hold not only at Wendy's but also at Chick-fil-A. Just recently, Chick-fil-A announced a lineup of seasonal drinks influenced by their latest flavor innovation, Cherry Berry. The new refreshing offerings comprise Cherry Berry Sunjoy, Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Iced Tea, and Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade.