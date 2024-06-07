United States

Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty: A Cool New Summer Sensation Joins the Menu, Alongside Chick-fil-A's Cherry Berry Delights!

Wendy's is set to launch its new frost, Triple Berry Frosty, blending blackberry, raspberry, and strawberry flavors, launching on June 10th. For more berry goodness, Chick-fil-A has their Cherry Berry lineup, adding a refreshing twist to their seasonal drinks.

@snackolator/ Instagram
Wendy's New Triple Berry Frosty Photo: @snackolator/ Instagram
info_icon

It's undeniable that Wendy's has continually impressed with their delectable Orange Dreamsicle Frosty. Now, a sneak peek at a new Frosty flavor has surfaced online, and it seems Wendy's has surpassed expectations yet again. As per @snackolator, an Instagram source for food updates, Wendy's is set to launch their Triple Berry Frosty, just in time for summer. This enticing frozen delight boasts a blend of ingredients of fruity notes, featuring blackberry, raspberry, and strawberry flavors.

While the Triple Berry Frosty marks Wendy's first time into the realm of mixed berry delights, the restaurant has previously introduced a Strawberry Frosty to its menu.

null - null
Wendy's Saucy Chicken Nuggets: 7 Flavorful Varieties To Spice Up Your Summer!

BY Outlook International Desk

Scheduled for release as soon as Monday, June 10th, this frosty concoction is a limited-time treat. With the arrival of this new menu addition, it is important to note that this weekend might be your final chance to indulge in the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty.

This summer, a berry frenzy has taken hold not only at Wendy's but also at Chick-fil-A. Just recently, Chick-fil-A announced a lineup of seasonal drinks influenced by their latest flavor innovation, Cherry Berry. The new refreshing offerings comprise Cherry Berry Sunjoy, Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Iced Tea, and Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade.

McDonald - AP
Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Family Of Indian Student Who Drowned In Russia River Saw Tragedy Unfold On Video Call
  2. Prashant Kishor 'Won't Get Into Election Numbers Anymore' After His Predictions For LS Polls Go Wrong
  3. 'Insult': SP, Congress On RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Not Getting Seat On Stage In NDA Meet
  4. Ensure No Untoward Incidents Related To Hoarding Collapse Happen: SC To Railways And Mumbai Civic Body
  5. After Setback In LS Polls, AAP Now Focuses On Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
  1. How Rohit Purohit And Samridhii Shukla Are Turning Fashion Trendsetters
  2. ‘Baby Reindeer’: Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning Have A Heart-To-Heart Conversation At 92NY – View Pics
  3. Sharmin Segal On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’: Had A Lot At Stake With The Show, Pressure To Deliver Was High
  4. Kartik Aaryan On Why He Didn't Renew Contract With Fairness Cream Brand: I Understood That It Could Be Wrong
  5. 'Gullak 4's Sunita Rajwar On Why She Took A Break From Acting Once: I Decided I’ll Not Play A Maid Anymore
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  2. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Live Score: CAN Post 137/7 After Put Into Bat In New York
  3. Indian Men's Hockey Team Aims To Fine-Tune Tactics Ahead Of Paris Olympics
  4. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa Secures Odei Onaindia's Presence For Another Season
  5. Jamie Vardy Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Leicester City
World News
  1. Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty: A Cool New Summer Sensation Joins the Menu, Alongside Chick-fil-A's Cherry Berry Delights!
  2. Putin Sees No Threat To Russia, Says Nuclear Weapons Only For 'Exceptional Cases'; Warns Western Rivals Over Ukraine
  3. Family Of Indian Student Who Drowned In Russia River Saw Tragedy Unfold On Video Call
  4. National Donut Day Deals: How To Score Freebies And Discounts From Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Tim Hortons And More!
  5. Rishi Sunak 'Apologises' For Leaving D-Day Celebrations Early; UK Foreign Secy, Veterans Minister Back Him
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  8. Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9