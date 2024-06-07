It's undeniable that Wendy's has continually impressed with their delectable Orange Dreamsicle Frosty. Now, a sneak peek at a new Frosty flavor has surfaced online, and it seems Wendy's has surpassed expectations yet again. As per @snackolator, an Instagram source for food updates, Wendy's is set to launch their Triple Berry Frosty, just in time for summer. This enticing frozen delight boasts a blend of ingredients of fruity notes, featuring blackberry, raspberry, and strawberry flavors.