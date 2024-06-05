United States

Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, two of the richest men in the world, possess special McDonald's Gold Cards, which offer them free meals for life.

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, two of the wealthiest individuals globally, hold a unique privilege: a McDonald's Gold Card. This special pass grants them free meals for life at McDonald's restaurants. The Gold Card not only provides free food but also comes with exclusive merchandise and food deals.

According to the latest update on McDonald's website, the Gold Card is based on two meals per week for 50 years. Buffett and Gates revealed their Gold Cards a few years ago, showcasing their love for the fast-food giant.

BY Outlook International Desk

Warren Buffett, the chairperson of Berkshire Hathaway and the world's sixth richest person with a net worth of $134.9 billion, displayed his Gold Card during a CNBC interview in 2007. He explained how he uses it: "And, ah, here we have my McDonald's card, which lets me eat free at any McDonald's in Omaha for the rest of my life. So that's why the Buffett family has Christmas dinner at McDonald's. It explains a lot of things."

Buffett also mentioned that Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has a similar card that offers free meals at McDonald's outlets worldwide. "There's just a few of them. Bill Gates has one. His is good throughout the world, I guess. Mine is only good in Omaha, but I never leave Omaha so mine is just as good as his," Buffett, then 76, said.

Bill Gates, another billionaire with a net worth rivalling Buffett's, mentioned his Gold Card in an annual letter on his blog in 2017. He reminisced, "Remember the laugh we had when we travelled together to Hong Kong and decided to get lunch at McDonald's? You offered to pay, dug into your pocket, and pulled out coupons."

While McDonald's has not disclosed the exact number of Gold Card holders worldwide, it's clear that this exclusive pass is a rare and valuable perk for a select few, including these two iconic billionaires.

