Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It

Warren Buffett, the chairperson of Berkshire Hathaway and the world's sixth richest person with a net worth of $134.9 billion, displayed his Gold Card during a CNBC interview in 2007. He explained how he uses it: "And, ah, here we have my McDonald's card, which lets me eat free at any McDonald's in Omaha for the rest of my life. So that's why the Buffett family has Christmas dinner at McDonald's. It explains a lot of things."