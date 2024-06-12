Kroger Ice Cream Giveaway Offers 45,000 Free Pints To Celebrate Summer Solstice On June 20! Here's How To Get Yours

To mark the summer solstice, “the official start of summer,” on June 20, Kroger grocery stores are set to give away a whopping 45,000 pints of their own-brand ice cream. That translates to 50 pints for every one of the "900 minutes of sunlight" forecasted for the day. Juan De Paoli, vice president of Kroger's store brands division, expressed excitement about the giveaway, stating, “With more sunshine to enjoy a sweet treat, we are giving away ice cream for 15 hours straight; that is a whole lot of free ice cream!