Kroger Ice Cream Giveaway Offers 45,000 Free Pints To Celebrate Summer Solstice On June 20! Here's How To Get Yours

Get ready to cool down this summer with Kroger's massive ice cream giveaway! On June 20, they're dishing out 45,000 free pints to celebrate the summer solstice.

Kroger Ice Cream Giveaway Photo: Kroger
To mark the summer solstice, “the official start of summer,” on June 20, Kroger grocery stores are set to give away a whopping 45,000 pints of their own-brand ice cream. That translates to 50 pints for every one of the "900 minutes of sunlight" forecasted for the day. Juan De Paoli, vice president of Kroger's store brands division, expressed excitement about the giveaway, stating, “With more sunshine to enjoy a sweet treat, we are giving away ice cream for 15 hours straight; that is a whole lot of free ice cream!

To claim their free pints, customers must first visit FreeKrogerIceCream.com on June 20 to obtain a limited-time, single-use digital coupon, valid for any Kroger brand ice cream pint while stocks last. These coupons can be used until June 27, as confirmed by a Kroger representative to Nexstar.

Wendy's Saucy Chicken Nuggets: 7 Flavorful Varieties To Spice Up Your Summer!

BY Outlook International Desk

BY Outlook International Desk

However, there's a catch: the coupons are not redeemable in ten states where Kroger-operated stores are situated, including California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nevada, Tennessee, and Virginia. Nevertheless, they should be accepted at all other Kroger Family of Stores locations, as stated by a representative.

Kroger currently runs more than 2,750 supermarkets across 35 states. Customers can find nearby outlets using the store locator on Kroger's official website.

Wendy's New Triple Berry Frosty - @snackolator/ Instagram
Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty: A Cool New Summer Sensation Joins the Menu, Alongside Chick-fil-A's Cherry Berry Delights!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

