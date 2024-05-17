United States

What Is Mcdonald's 'Grandma McFlurry'?- Here's Everything We Know About The New Nostalgic Drink Launch

McDonald's Grandma McFlurry is a sweet tribute to grandmothers everywhere. Combining syrup, vanilla ice cream, and crunchy candy pieces, this limited-time offering promises a trip down memory lane, awakening nostalgia with its latest creation, starting May 21.

McDonalds
McDonald's New 'Grandma McFlurry'
McDonald's is introducing a new McFlurry flavor, the "Grandma McFlurry," launching on May 21 for a limited time. Inspired by the lovely grandmothers, this sweet treat blends syrup, vanilla ice cream, and crunchy candy pieces, which McDonald's jokes is reminiscent of "grandma’s favorite treat that she hid in her purse.”

While the specific candy flavors are kept under wraps, Reddit users speculate it's butterscotch, akin to Werther's Original candies often associated with grandmas.

Tariq Hassan, McDonald's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, stated in a press release, “Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture — inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry.”

The drink aligns with the "Grandmacore" aesthetic currently popular on platforms like TikTok, drawing inspiration from cozy elements and traditional grandmotherly pastimes such as knitting and baking.

McDonald's aims to replicate the success of its previous Grimace shake release last summer with this nostalgic offering.

“The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives," he stated in the release.

Last year, McDonald's unveiled a range of McFlurry flavors to delight customers. The drink's lovers savored the strawberry shortcake McFlurry in April 2023 and the peanut butter crunch McFlurry in August 2023, although both were available for only a limited period.

McDonald's Grandma McFlurry
How McDonald's Is Celebrating Grandmothers Everywhere

In addition to introducing the Grandma McFlurry nationwide, McDonald's is showing their appreciation for grandparents by making a donation to Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly, a non-profit organization dedicated to offering companionship and support to older individuals.

To celebrate the limited-edition Grandma McFlurry, McDonald's is offering fans an additional opportunity to reminisce about their grandmothers through music. On May 21, the fast-food giant will release two revamped classics on Spotify and various music platforms. This includes a rendition of "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)," performed by singer-songwriter Remi Wolf, as well as a cover of "Piel Canela" by Jay Wheeler, a two-time Latin Grammy nominee.

But wait, there's more! McDonald's is ushering in the summer season with the launch of Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile, the brand's rendition of an ice cream truck. This mobile delight will offer an exclusive first taste of the new McFlurry before its official release in restaurants. The McFlurry Mobile will be hitting the streets of New York City on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, making stops at various locations including senior centers and assisted living homes. Fans can swing by Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile on Friday, May 17, from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Herald Square.

McDonald's Other New Launches

Recently, McDonald's introduced yet another variation of a beloved menu staple.

Introduced on April 22, McDonald's rolled out the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy, a delectable offering available for a limited duration. This fried chicken sandwich boasts a mouth-watering combination of "bold, creamy, and spicy Cajun ranch sauce," complemented by crispy smoked bacon and crinkle pickle chips, all nestled within a toasted potato roll. Alternatively, fans have the option to elevate their experience by opting for the Deluxe version, featuring additional toppings such as Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce.

Facing recent sales challenges amid customer concerns over inflation and a preference for home-cooked meals, McDonald's plans to roll out a $5 meal deal next month to entice budget-conscious consumers.

