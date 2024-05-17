What Is Mcdonald's 'Grandma McFlurry'?- Here's Everything We Know About The New Nostalgic Drink Launch

But wait, there's more! McDonald's is ushering in the summer season with the launch of Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile, the brand's rendition of an ice cream truck. This mobile delight will offer an exclusive first taste of the new McFlurry before its official release in restaurants. The McFlurry Mobile will be hitting the streets of New York City on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, making stops at various locations including senior centers and assisted living homes. Fans can swing by Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile on Friday, May 17, from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Herald Square.