Man Charged With Assault After Brutal Attack On 15-Year-Old McDonald's Worker

A 25-year-old man with a history of criminal offences is facing charges of assault second-degree following a violent altercation at a local McDonald's. The incident, which transpired on April 7, saw the assailant allegedly viciously attack a 15-year-old McDonald's worker amidst a brawl instigated by a rowdy group of customers.
According to reports from law enforcement officials, the accused, Johnny Ricks, entered the establishment while the victim, Aryiah Lynch, was diligently performing her duties behind the counter.
Ricks became agitated, hurling a tray into an electronic menu. Subsequently, when other employees escorted him outside, the situation escalated rapidly. Eyewitnesses claim Ricks forcibly pulled Lynch by her hair, subsequently assaulting her multiple times near the drive-thru area of the restaurant.
Advertisement
Disturbing videos circulating on social media purportedly capture the harrowing moments of the assault, revealing Ricks's alleged actions. Police statements assert that Ricks aggressively pulled Lynch to the ground and, shockingly, "stomped on her head twice", resulting in severe injuries to the young worker.
The brutal attack left Lynch with significant injuries, including a concussion, fractured skull, and frontal lobe damage, prompting her family to initiate a GoFundMe campaign to aid in covering her medical expenses. Shawnunique Phillips, Lynch's mother, expressed the family's anguish, describing the incident as having "shattered" their lives.
Currently, Ricks is in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center, facing charges of felony assault and property damage in the second degree. His next court appearance is slated for April 25, as authorities continue to investigate the incident.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Lynch, though out of the hospital, remains on bed rest as she recuperates from the traumatic ordeal. Despite her injuries, she harbours hopes of returning to work in the near future.
McDonald's Operator Jimmy Williams emphasized the paramount importance of ensuring the safety of both employees and customers. He extended gratitude to the St. Louis County Police Department for their diligent efforts in handling the situation.