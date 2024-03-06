United States

Mayor Eric Adams Reinstitutes Subway Security Measures In Response To Rising Crimes

Increased police presence and bag checks will be made mandatory to address safety concerns.

March 6, 2024
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a series of security protocols aimed at combating violence on the city's subways, following a spate of recent violent incidents. The measures, which include enhanced police presence and bag checks, are part of a concerted effort to improve safety for commuters and address growing concerns about subway-related crime.

While addressing reporters at City Hall on Tuesday, Mayor Adams acknowledged the public's heightened sense of insecurity regarding subway safety. "We know people feel unsafe," he stated, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

The decision to implement these security measures was prompted by a string of violent incidents, including three fatalities in the subway system since the beginning of the year. Charlton D'Souza of Passengers United highlighted the gravity of the situation, describing the subway system as being in a "state of emergency."

Among the key initiatives announced by Mayor Adams is the reinstatement of bag checks, a practice first introduced nearly two decades ago in response to security threats. This time, law enforcement officers will focus on identifying and confiscating weapons, including knives, box cutters, clubs, and firearms.

The mayor also emphasized the city's commitment to exploring advanced technology solutions for detecting weapons, akin to those employed in airport security screenings. "We're definitely on the pathway of coming up with some new technology that's going to help us identify weapons, as well as guns," Mayor Adams affirmed.

In conjunction with these security measures, the city will deploy an additional 1,000 police officers to patrol the subways on 12-hour shifts. This surge in law enforcement personnel aims to address a 13% increase in subway-related crime compared to the previous year.

The urgency to enhance subway safety is underscored by recent incidents, including the assault of a young pregnant woman at the 168th Street station and an attack on a 64-year-old man at Penn Station. In response, authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend suspects and ensure swift justice for victims.

Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to announce her plan for subway safety, which reportedly includes increased funding for police overtime and initiatives to assist individuals with mental health issues. Furthermore, the governor's proposed legislation aims to enhance subway rider protection and facilitate collaboration between state and local law enforcement agencies.

