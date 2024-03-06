Mayor Eric Adams Reinstitutes Subway Security Measures In Response To Rising Crimes

While addressing reporters at City Hall on Tuesday, Mayor Adams acknowledged the public's heightened sense of insecurity regarding subway safety. "We know people feel unsafe," he stated, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

The decision to implement these security measures was prompted by a string of violent incidents, including three fatalities in the subway system since the beginning of the year. Charlton D'Souza of Passengers United highlighted the gravity of the situation, describing the subway system as being in a "state of emergency."