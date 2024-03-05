The Arctic May Have 'Ice-Free' Summers Within A Decade, Scientists Warns

A recent study has revealed that the Arctic may experience summer days with almost no sea ice within the next decade due to emissions resulting from the combustion of fossil fuels.

Scientists have warned that this shift would alter the distinctive habitat of polar bears, seals, and walruses, turning the summer Arctic from a "white Arctic" to a "blue Arctic." The term "ice-free" in this context indicates an area with less than 1 million square kilometers of ice, leaving the region predominantly covered by water.