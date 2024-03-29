McDonald's And Krispy Kreme Partnership: Nationwide Rollout Of Doughnuts Set To Sweeten Breakfast Menus

Customers at McDonald's will soon have the option to enjoy Krispy Kreme doughnuts alongside their morning McCafe beverages, as part of a new food collaboration aimed at broadening the appeal of both brands. This rollout will occur gradually, with Krispy Kreme treats expected to be available nationwide at participating McDonald's restaurants by the end of 2026.
As part of this partnership, three of Krispy Kreme's most beloved doughnuts will be freshly delivered to McDonald's outlets every day. These doughnuts will be offered individually or in boxes of six, starting from breakfast and continuing throughout the day.
The flavors of Krispy Kreme doughnuts that will be available are:
Original glazed
Chocolate iced with sprinkles
Chocolate iced filled with "kreme"
These doughnuts will be available for purchase at McDonald's outlets later this year, as confirmed by both companies to CNN on Monday. Following this announcement, Krispy Kreme's stock surged by approximately 18% on Tuesday morning, whereas McDonald's saw a slight decline of 0.2% in its shares.
This isn't the first instance of competitors joining forces; Wendy's, for instance, incorporated Cinnabon into its breakfast offerings earlier this year.
While there are significantly fewer Krispy Kreme outlets compared to McDonald's, which boasted nearly 13,500 US locations in 2022, customers can also find Krispy Kreme doughnuts at other retailers such as Walmart and various grocery stores.
McDonald's Efforts to 'more than double' Krispy Kreme Access Points
McDonald's is set to significantly expand access to Krispy Kreme products, building on the success of a trial run at 160 restaurants in Kentucky. These pilot locations will continue offering Krispy Kreme doughnuts as the partnership expands nationwide.
Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA's chief marketing and consumer experience officer, expressed excitement about the collaboration, seeing it as an opportunity to tap into new business prospects, particularly in the breakfast sector. He noted, "Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country.”
Similarly, Krispy Kreme president and CEO Josh Charlesworth highlighted,“The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme.”
This partnership aligns with Krispy Kreme's broader strategy to expand its presence, aiming to "more than double" its points of access by the end of 2026, as stated by Charlesworth. To support this expansion, the company said it has been enhancing its supply chain, bolstering support teams, adopting new technologies and equipment, and refining field training processes.