Unlocking McDonald's Budget-Friendly Dinner Box Craze: Viral TikTok Reveals $12 Feast Delight!

Social media is buzzing about a recently trending budget-friendly fast food option from McDonald's, thanks to a viral TikTok video by Leiela Kapewa-Latu. Her video showcasing the "$12 dinner box" has garnered over 12 million views and continues to gain traction.
"There's two cheeseburgers in here, but there are four small fries, one-piece chicken nuggets and there's two Big Macs -- $12 y’all," she remarked about the order, which actually totaled $12.19 before tax.
If each item had been bought individually for pickup at the same McDonald's location using the McDonald's app, it would have amounted to more than double the cost. However, the stay-at-home mom managed to save a total of $14 with her purchase.
"It fed my family of five," Kapewa-Latu shared with "Good Morning America. "I'm just happy to get the word out there and let people know, like, there are still deals."
Her video has elicited various reactions, with comments noting that prices and included items in the bundle may differ based on location.
For instance, "This dinner box is $22 here in Ohio," one user wrote.
"The bundle box Las Vegas is $14.99 and comes with a different selection," another commenter said.
McDonald's emphasized in a statement to ABC News that "franchisees set their own prices and have the flexibility to create promotions that will drive demand in their restaurants."
Food writer Olivia Bria, who recently covered a McDonald's "secret menu," explained to "GMA" that "restaurants have secret menu items because the consumers want to feel exclusive."
She added, "When you have constant, loyal customers, they want to feel special."
This isn't the first time a money-saving fast-food tip has gone viral on social media. Last autumn, Samantha Matthews shared her straightforward approach to meal prep by utilizing Chipotle catering for a budget-friendly, family-friendly order.
Since then, others have adopted similar strategies at various restaurants, spanning from Red Lobster to Chili's.