United States

Unlocking McDonald's Budget-Friendly Dinner Box Craze: Viral TikTok Reveals $12 Feast Delight!

McDonald's latest sensation, the $12 Dinner Box, has taken social media by storm, thanks to a viral TikTok video revealing its budget-friendly feast. With over 12 million views, Leiela Kapewa-Latu's video showcases how this meal, priced at $12.19 before tax, is saving families big bucks.

Advertisement

O
Outlook International Desk
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
TikTok%2Fxolovelei
Dinner Box Mcdonalds Photo: TikTok/xolovelei
info_icon

Social media is buzzing about a recently trending budget-friendly fast food option from McDonald's, thanks to a viral TikTok video by Leiela Kapewa-Latu. Her video showcasing the "$12 dinner box" has garnered over 12 million views and continues to gain traction.

"There's two cheeseburgers in here, but there are four small fries, one-piece chicken nuggets and there's two Big Macs -- $12 y’all," she remarked about the order, which actually totaled $12.19 before tax.

Tiktok Leggings Legs Trend - Courtesy: stock.adobe.com
What Is The TikTok 'Leggings Legs' Trend And Why Was It Banned? Explaining The "Problematic" Aspects

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

If each item had been bought individually for pickup at the same McDonald's location using the McDonald's app, it would have amounted to more than double the cost. However, the stay-at-home mom managed to save a total of $14 with her purchase.

Advertisement

"It fed my family of five," Kapewa-Latu shared with "Good Morning America. "I'm just happy to get the word out there and let people know, like, there are still deals."

Mcdonald's transforms into Anime counterpart Wcdonald's - @Mcdonalds/Instagram
McDonald's Flips Logo, Introduces 'WcDonald's' With Anime-Inspired Makeover And Menu Items: Fans Are Loving It!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Her video has elicited various reactions, with comments noting that prices and included items in the bundle may differ based on location.

For instance, "This dinner box is $22 here in Ohio," one user wrote.

"The bundle box Las Vegas is $14.99 and comes with a different selection," another commenter said.

McDonald's emphasized in a statement to ABC News that "franchisees set their own prices and have the flexibility to create promotions that will drive demand in their restaurants."

Advertisement

Food writer Olivia Bria, who recently covered a McDonald's "secret menu," explained to "GMA" that "restaurants have secret menu items because the consumers want to feel exclusive."

Abandoned McDonald's menu - Chris Luckhardt
Photographer Finds Abandoned McDonald's With 90s Menu On Remote Alaskan Island

BY Outlook International Desk

She added, "When you have constant, loyal customers, they want to feel special."

This isn't the first time a money-saving fast-food tip has gone viral on social media. Last autumn, Samantha Matthews shared her straightforward approach to meal prep by utilizing Chipotle catering for a budget-friendly, family-friendly order.

Since then, others have adopted similar strategies at various restaurants, spanning from Red Lobster to Chili's.

TikTok Banned - Getty Images
US Inches Towards TikTok Ban: Here's A List Of Countries Where Tiktok Is Banned And Why!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads