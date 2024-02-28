Photographer Finds Abandoned McDonald's With 90s Menu On Remote Alaskan Island

In an era where fast food seems to be getting pricier by the day, a glimpse into the past offers a startling reminder of how much things have changed. Photographer Chris Luckhardt stumbled upon an abandoned McDonald’s on Adak Island, Alaska, frozen in time since 1994, showcasing a menu that could make anyone's jaw drop.

Adak Island, with a population of merely 154, has become home to this untouched relic of the fast-food giant. Luckhardt's photographs reveal not just a rundown establishment, but a menu straight out of a time capsule.