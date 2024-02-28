Photographer Finds Abandoned McDonald's With 90s Menu On Remote Alaskan Island

In an era where fast food seems to be getting pricier by the day, a glimpse into the past offers a startling reminder of how much things have changed. Photographer Chris Luckhardt stumbled upon an abandoned McDonald’s on Adak Island, Alaska, frozen in time since 1994, showcasing a menu that could make anyone's jaw drop.
Adak Island, with a population of merely 154, has become home to this untouched relic of the fast-food giant. Luckhardt's photographs reveal not just a rundown establishment, but a menu straight out of a time capsule.
Among the offerings were "dino-size fries," possibly a nod to the popular 1993 movie "Jurassic Park," and Happy Meals featuring toys from the animated series "Bobby's World," which aired from 1990 to 1998.
But perhaps the most shocking revelation was the prices. In 1994, a Big Mac cost a mere $2.45, a Big Mac meal was $4.59, and six-piece McNuggets were priced at $2.35. Even a Happy Meal was a steal at $3.36, and an egg McMuffin would set you back just $1.95.
Fast forward to today, where a combo meal can easily reach up to $20 in some locations.
McDonald’s has seen a notable increase in revenue, partly attributed to strategic price hikes. Factors such as inflation, property prices, fuel costs, and even health insurance expenses contribute to the surge in menu prices, according to financial strategist David Klyman.
Moreover, McDonald’s prices vary widely across different locations, influenced by regional economic factors and the discretion of franchise owners. With 90% of McDonald’s restaurants operated independently by franchisees, each is free to set its own prices, adding another layer of complexity to the menu disparities.
To shed light on these variations, British marketing executive Sacha Fournier developed the McCheapest tool, which tracks McDonald’s prices nationwide. As of the latest data, the cheapest Big Mac can be found in Stigler, Oklahoma, priced at $3.49, marking a $1.04 increase from the 1994 menu.