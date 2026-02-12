Viral Video Of Refilling Leftover Soft Drink Into Bottles At Arun Jaitley Stadium Creates Social Media Furore

In the viral video, vendors were allegedly seen refilling soft drinks bottles with left over drinks
The viral video has caused anger among fans on social media
The clip is from the Netherlands vs Namibia match
A shocking video is currently doing the rounds all over social media, where soft drinks vendors can be seen refilling bottles with alleged leftover drinks from used glasses.
The video is from the Group A Netherlands vs Namibia match that took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 10, 2026.
The widely circulated video has angered the fans on social media and has put the credibility of vendors at stake, who have been given permission by the DDCA to sell food and beverages in the stadium to spectators.
As the cricket fever grips the entire nation with the ongoing T20 World Cup, it is the responsibility of BCCI and the respective associations to ensure that proper hygiene protocols are followed by the stadium staff and vendors, especially when fans from all over the world are set to visit India for the matches.
The associations have always received criticism from fans over the years for the highly overpriced items that are sold by vendors inside the stadium but not much heed has been paid by the relevant authorities to this matter.
On top of these exorbitant prices, such videos of unhygienic practices by vendors that not only put the health of people in jeopardy but also tarnish the image of India have once put the state associations under the firing line, and rightly so.
Namibia Captain Questions ICC's Scheduling
It is not the first time that the chatter outside the field has taken centre stage. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus questioned the organisers' scheduling when his team was not provided a slot to practice under lights before the night game against hosts India.
Namibia wasn't given a single slot to practice under floodlights, whereas India was given two ahead of the February 12 fixture. What is more telling of the scheduling is that Canada is provided a slot to practice under lights even when they'll be playing a day match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Namibia lost their first match against the Netherlands by 7 wickets and they'll be up against heavyweights India in their second match in Delhi.