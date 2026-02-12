Viral Video Of Refilling Leftover Soft Drink Into Bottles At Arun Jaitley Stadium Creates Social Media Furore

In the viral video, workers can be seen allegedly refilling bottles with leftover soft drinks during the Netherlands vs Namibia World Cup match

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Viral Video Of Refilling Leftover Soft Drink Into Bottles
Viral video of refilling leftover drinks from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the Netherlands vs Namibia match is making round on social media. Photo: BCCI/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • In the viral video, vendors were allegedly seen refilling soft drinks bottles with left over drinks

  • The viral video has caused anger among fans on social media

  • The clip is from the Netherlands vs Namibia match

A shocking video is currently doing the rounds all over social media, where soft drinks vendors can be seen refilling bottles with alleged leftover drinks from used glasses.

The video is from the Group A Netherlands vs Namibia match that took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 10, 2026.

The widely circulated video has angered the fans on social media and has put the credibility of vendors at stake, who have been given permission by the DDCA to sell food and beverages in the stadium to spectators.

As the cricket fever grips the entire nation with the ongoing T20 World Cup, it is the responsibility of BCCI and the respective associations to ensure that proper hygiene protocols are followed by the stadium staff and vendors, especially when fans from all over the world are set to visit India for the matches.

The associations have always received criticism from fans over the years for the highly overpriced items that are sold by vendors inside the stadium but not much heed has been paid by the relevant authorities to this matter.

On top of these exorbitant prices, such videos of unhygienic practices by vendors that not only put the health of people in jeopardy but also tarnish the image of India have once put the state associations under the firing line, and rightly so.

Related Content
Related Content

Namibia Captain Questions ICC's Scheduling

It is not the first time that the chatter outside the field has taken centre stage. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus questioned the organisers' scheduling when his team was not provided a slot to practice under lights before the night game against hosts India.

Namibia wasn't given a single slot to practice under floodlights, whereas India was given two ahead of the February 12 fixture. What is more telling of the scheduling is that Canada is provided a slot to practice under lights even when they'll be playing a day match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Namibia lost their first match against the Netherlands by 7 wickets and they'll be up against heavyweights India in their second match in Delhi.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Italians Bowl Out Rhinos For 123 | Innings Break

  2. IND Vs NAM, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Today?

  3. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Prepare For IPL 2026 With DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: No Associate Team In Triple-Header; Ashwin Backs Tariq's Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pilot Shut Fuel Switches Before Air India Flight Crash In Ahmedabad: Report

  2. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  3. BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology

  4. Stalin Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says DMK–Congress Alliance Intact

  5. Farmers, Trade Unions Call For Bharat Bandh To Protest Against Indo–US Trade Deal

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  2. Mark Carney And Nehru: When One Voice Breaks The Silence

  3. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  4. President Petro Claims Assassination Plot After Helicopter Landing Aborted In Colombia

  5. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Parliamentary Elections Amid Heavy Security And Reforms Referendum

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Mendis, Shanaka, Rathnayake Power SL To 105-Run Win