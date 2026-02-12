IND Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Smashes 20-Ball Half-Century To Give India A Blazing Start In Delhi

Ishan Kishan hit six fours and five sixes in his 24-ball 61 against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

IND Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Ishan Kishan slammed a 20-ball half-century against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12, 2026. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ishan Kishan scored 61 off just 24 balls to provide India a blazing start against Namibia

  • Sanju Samson also blazed 22 off just 8 balls

  • Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl against India

Ishan Kishan blazes a 20-ball fifty against Namibia in the match 18 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12, 2026.

Before falling to Gerhard Erasmus for 61 off just 24 balls in the 7th over, Kishan smashed six boundaries and five sixes during his blitzkrieg. Sanju Samson started the rampage with an 8-ball 22 and Ishan Kishan carried it from there to score 86 runs in the powerplay.

It is the 4th highest powerplay score in T20 World Cup history and the third-highest powerplay of India in international cricket.

India reached 100 in just 6.5 overs and making it the fastest team hundred in T20 World Cup history.

It was Ishan Kishan's 2nd 50-plus score for India within the powerplay, equalling Rohit Sharma, second only to Abhishek Sharma, who has done it thrice.

Abhishek Sharma Misses Out

Abhishek Sharma missed out on the second match against Namibia as he is still recovering from stomach illness. The World No.1 opener, who just recently got discharged from the hospital is expected to play in the marquee clash against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15.

Abhishek Sharma featured in the last match against the USA, where he got out of the first ball off Ali Khan.

