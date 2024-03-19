Krispy Kreme's Spring Minis Collection: 4 New Doughnut Flavors To 'Hatch Happy' This Spring Season

Krispy Kreme has revealed that with the first day of spring comes the unveiling of four fresh doughnut flavors. In an announcement on Tuesday, the company shared its initiative to "hatch happy" by launching the Spring Minis Collection.
Starting March 19, customers can indulge in the new flavors for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide. The new flavors lineup features:
Krispy Kreme Spring Minis
Mini Birds Nest Doughnut featuring Cadbury Mini Eggs
A mini Original Glazed doughnut adorned with chocolate buttercream, spring sprinkles, and topped with Cadbury mini eggs.
Advertisement
Strawberry Egg Doughnut
A mini Original Glazed doughnut immersed in strawberry icing with accents of yellow and teal drizzles.
Hatching Chick Doughnut
A mini Original Glazed doughnut coated in light yellow icing and white nonpareils, complemented by chocolate and orange icing details.
Robin's Egg Doughnut
A petite Original Glazed doughnut dipped in teal icing and decorated with daisy sprinkles.
According to a press release from the company, the Spring Minis collection can be enjoyed in-store, or ordered for pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme's app and website. Additionally, customers can savor the four new flavors by purchasing an 8-pack from select grocery stores, where they are delivered fresh daily.
Advertisement
Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's Global Chief Brand Officer, stated “We’re excited to help our fans ‘hatch happy’ with these all-new Spring Minis – from the first dayof Spring through Easter Sunday.”
“These bright, beautiful doughnuts are sweet treats for celebrating the season withfamily and friends,” Skena added.
To locate a nearby shop or grocery store offering these treats, customers can visit www.krispykreme.com/locate.