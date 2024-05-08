Starbucks Unveils Berry-Filled Summer Lineup With Tangy Raspberry Pearls: New Drinks And Exclusive Deals

Starbucks is gearing up for an exciting berry-filled summer! Launched on Tuesday, May 7, the renowned coffee brand introduced three refreshing new beverages infused with the tangy goodness of raspberry-flavored pearls—a new addition to their lineup.
These vibrant blue drinks draw inspiration from popular East Asian drinks incorporating boba and pearls. Crafted with a delightful combination of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry, each drink offers a unique twist. The Summer-Berry Refresher is fused with water, while the Summer-Berry Lemonade features a zesty blend of lemonade. Lastly, the Summer Skies Drink is enriched with creamy coconut milk, promising a delightful sip of summer in every cup.
Each Summer-Berry Refresher is served with a wider straw designed specifically for the pearls, similar to those used for bubble tea.
According to the company, the raspberry-flavored pearls incorporated into each drink provide a "refreshing pop of flavor and color."
Starbucks Summer Deals
At Starbucks, this summer is all about embracing fruity flavors. Alongside the introduction of new bakery treats like the Orange Cream Cake Pop and Pineapple Cloud Cake, the coffee giant is rolling out Frozen Refreshers to mark the season's kickoff.
Returning for its second year due to popular demand is the beloved White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew.
Throughout May, Starbucks is offering some tempting deals. From May 15 to May 31, app users can enjoy a 50% discount on one handcrafted beverage every Friday. Additionally, rewards members will receive exclusive personalized offers via the app every Monday from May 13 to May 27.