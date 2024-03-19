United States

Spring Sips: Starbucks Introduces New Lavender Drinks With BOGO Offer And More!

Spring has sprung at Starbucks with the introduction of refreshing new lavender-infused beverages! Dive into the floral flavors with a BOGO offer and explore the latest addition to their seasonal lineup.

Outlook International Desk
March 19, 2024
Starbucks
Starbucks Lavender Drinks Photo: Starbucks
Starbucks continues to roll out enticing drink promotions, including their latest addition of lavender-infused beverages.

Customers can take advantage of the coffee chain's buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) offer this Thursday to sample the newly introduced lavender Frappuccino, or any other beverage of their preference.

Similar to the previous week, Starbucks' rewards members have the opportunity to receive a complimentary drink between noon and 6 p.m. on March 21 when purchasing one drink at regular price. This promotion can be accessed through the Starbucks app when ordering via mobile or by requesting the barista to apply it during an in-store checkout.

Regardless of how the beverages are ordered, the complimentary offer presents an ideal opportunity to sample Starbucks' floral-infused drinks. In March, the chain debuted lavender flavoring for the first time with offerings such as the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte.

Iced%20Lavender%20Cream%20Oatmilk%20Matcha%20and%20Iced%20Lavender%20Oatmilk%20Latte
Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte Photo: Starbucks
The newest addition featuring this fresh flavor is the Lavender Crème Frappuccino: a caffeine-free blended beverage. It combines lavender and vanilla syrup with milk and ice, topped with whipped cream as part of the seasonal lineup.

Fans can infuse the essence of spring into any menu selection with Starbucks' lavender cream cold foam. While Starbucks recommends incorporating it as a custom addition to their iced chai tea latte, it can enhance the flavor profile of any beverage.

The Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha offers yet another delightful blend of floral and tea notes. This visually captivating drink melds green tea with oat milk and lavender cream cold foam. Alternatively, the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte provides a plant-based alternative, combining lavender powder with blonde espresso.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s is also introducing a spring-themed indulgence to its menu.

Announced on Wednesday, the burger joint unveiled its newest Frosty variant: orange dreamsicle. This refreshing flavor will debut on March 19.

Following their tradition with seasonal offerings, the orange dreamsicle will temporarily replace the vanilla Frosty, joining the chocolate Frosty on the menu.

