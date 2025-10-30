Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, Women's T20 Spring Challenge Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat win toss, opt to field first against Hobart Hurricanes
Both teams entered final after washouts in semis
Match to be live streamed on FanCode in India
Brisbane Heat won the toss and elected to bowl first against Hobart Hurricanes in the final of the Women’s T20 Spring Challenge 2025 at Cricket Central, Sydney on Thursday (October 30). Watch the match live.
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's T20 Spring Challenge Final: Playing XIs
Brisbane Heat Women: Charli Knott (c), Lucinda Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Annie O Neil, Nicola Hancock, Taylor Stumer, Lucy Hamilton, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Clodagh Ryall
Hobart Hurricanes Women: Lizelle Lee, Ruth Johnston (wk), Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (c), Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lauren Smith, Ava Curtis, Callie Wilson, Molly Strano
The two teams are in the final after their respective last-four games were washed out.
In the first semi-final, Hobart Hurricanes advanced to the final after their clash against Perth Scorchers was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain in Sydney Olympic Park. Similarly, the second semi between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades was also a washout, and Heat progressed on the basis of a superior net run rate.
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's T20 Spring Challenge Final: Live Streaming
Where will the Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, Women's T20 Spring Challenge final be telecast and live streamed?
The Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, Women's T20 Spring Challenge final will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's T20 Spring Challenge Final: Squads
Brisbane Heat Women: Charli Knott (c), Lucinda Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Annie O Neil, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Ayaka Stafford, Clodagh Ryall, Mikayla Wrigley, Filippa Suesee
Hobart Hurricanes Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Hayley Silver-holmes, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (c), Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Lauren Smith, Mia Barwick, Callie Wilson, Molly Strano, Ruth Johnston, Ava Curtis, Caitlin Mair