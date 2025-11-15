Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's BBL 2025: Live Streaming, Toss Update And Playing XIs; BH-W Bowl First

Hobart Hurricanes meet Brisbane Heat for match number 10 of WBBL 2025/26 season
Brisbane won the toss and chose to bowl first
Check playing XI and live streaming details
The Hobart Hurricanes will be taking on Brisbane Heat for match number 10 of the Women's Big Bash League 2025/26 season. The match is set to take place at the Drummoyne Oval from 10:10AM (IST) onwards.
Both the teams have had a very different start to their WBBL campaign. The Hurricanes won both of their opening matches against Sydney Thunder and Sixers respectively.
Brisbane Heat, in the meantime, lost to Melbourne Renegades on the opening day by 7 wickets before crashing out against Perth Scorchers by 23 runs.
While the Hurricanes will be looking to extend their winning run to 3 matches, Brisbane will be attempting to win their maiden 2 points tonight.
Brisbane can take the 7th spot in the points table if they get all 2 points tonight.
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat, WBBL 2025: Toss Update
Brisbane Heat won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Drummoyne Oval.
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs
Hobart Hurricanes Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee (WK), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Elyse Villani (C), Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-holmes, Molly Strano, Linsey Smith, Lauren Smith
Brisbane Heat Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Charli Knott, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen (C), Chinelle Henry, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Mikayla Wrigley, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat, WBBL 2025 match number 10 can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Brisbane Heat, WBBL 2025: Squads
Brisbane Heat Women Squad: Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Jemimah Rodrigues, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen(c), Chinelle Henry, Georgia Redmayne(w), Annie O Neil, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton, Mikayla Wrigley, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Lucinda Bourke, Bonnie Berry, Grace Parsons
Hobart Hurricanes Women Squad: Lizelle Lee(w), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Elyse Villani(c), Hayley Silver-holmes, Molly Strano, Linsey Smith, Lauren Smith, Callie Wilson, Isabella Malgioglio, Ruth Johnston, Amy Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Kathryn Bryce