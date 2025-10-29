Hobart Hurricanes Women Vs Perth Scorchers Women 1st SF Live Streaming, T20 Spring Challenge 2025: Toss, Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women Vs Perth Scorchers Women, T20 Spring Challenge 2025: Get toss update, playing XIs and live streaming details for the 1st semi-final clash between Hobart Hurricanes women and Perth Scorchers Women

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women toss delayed due to rain Photo: Cricket Australia
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Toss delayed due to rain at Cricket Central, Sydney

  • Hobart Hurricanes are up against Perth Scorchers in 1st semi-final

  • Live streaming and other info listed

Toss for the Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, 1st semi-final of the T20 Spring Challenge 2025 has been delayed due to rain at the Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia.

Speaking of T20 Spring Challenge, the tournament is in it's second season and was introduced by Cricket Australia in 2024 to ensure top domestic women’s players get ample game time after the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) shortened its regular season from 14 to 10 matches per team.

There are nine teams that fight against each other in a round-robin format, followed by three knockout games.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Vs Perth Scorchers Women, T20 Spring Challenge 2025 1st Semi-final: Toss Update and Playing XIs

Toss delayed due to rain

Hobart Hurricanes Women Vs Perth Scorchers Women, T20 Spring Challenge 2025 1st Semi-final: Live Streaming

One can catch the live streaming of the T20 Spring Challenge 2025 tournament on the FanCode app and website.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Vs Perth Scorchers Women, T20 Spring Challenge 2025 1st Semi-final: Squads

Perth Scorchers Women Squad: Katie Mack, Paige Scholfield, Mikayla Hinkley, Chloe Piparo(c), Maddy Darke(w), Ruby Strange, Rebecca McGrath, Amy Louise Edgar, Lilly Mills, Maddie White, Ebony Hoskin, Chloe Ainsworth, Shay Manolini

Hobart Hurricanes Women Squad: Lizelle Lee(w), Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani(c), Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lauren Smith, Mia Barwick, Callie Wilson, Molly Strano, Ava Curtis, Caitlin Mair

