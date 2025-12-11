Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 2: BIK Face LUL To Book Berth In Finals

Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifer 2: The Kings will take on the Lions in a do-or-die clash to face the Royals in the final of the Nepal Premier League 2025

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 2
Lumbini Lions lock horns with Biratnagar Kings in the Qualifiers 2 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 at the Tribhuvan University Ground on Thursday, December 11. X/Nepal Premier League
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Qualifier 2 of NPL 2025 between Biratnagar Kings and the Lumbini Lions at the Tribhuvan University Ground on Thursday, December 11. The Lions are entering this match with a victory over the Gorkhas in the Eliminators by 4 wickets. On the other hand, the Kings lost the Qualifier 1 against a strong Sudur Paschim Royals by a heavy 77 runs and would like to most of their last chance to make it to the finals and take their revenge and claim the title. The winner of this match will face the last year's runners-up in the final on December 13. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Squads

Lumbini Lions: Sumit Maharjan, D Arcy Short, Rohit Paudel(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Sundeep Jora, JJ Smit, Dilip Nath, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sher Malla, Tilak Bhandari, Abhishesh Gautam, Bishal Patel, Dinesh Adhikari, Durgesh Gupta, Aadil Khan, Thomas Draca, Sameer Ali Musalman

Biratnagar Kings: Sam Heazlett, Faf du Plessis, Martin Guptill, Naren Bhatta, Basir Ahamad, Lokesh Bam(w), Narayan Joshi, Pratis GC, Marchant de Lange, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Surya Tamang, Shehan Jayasuriya, George Munsey, Shankar Rana, Shubham Ranjane, Subash Bhandari, Sharwan Kisku, Sahil Patel

Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Hi There!

Hello and welcome to all the cricket fans! We are back with the live coverage of the Qualifier 2 of NPL 2025 between Biratnagar Kings and Lumbini Lions at the Tribhuvan University Ground. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  2. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Off To Solid Star Against SYS-W

  3. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  4. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Mullanpur Weather Report, PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

  3. Ladakh Proposes Roadmap For Statehood, Sixth Schedule; Centre Promises To Talk 

  4. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

  5. SC Reserves Judgment On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others In Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  3. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  4. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  5. After the 12-Day War: Is Iran’s Relaxation of Moral Policing A Chimera?

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Off To Solid Star Against SYS-W

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms