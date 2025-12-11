Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 2: BIK Face LUL To Book Berth In Finals

Lumbini Lions lock horns with Biratnagar Kings in the Qualifiers 2 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 at the Tribhuvan University Ground on Thursday, December 11. X/Nepal Premier League

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Qualifier 2 of NPL 2025 between Biratnagar Kings and the Lumbini Lions at the Tribhuvan University Ground on Thursday, December 11. The Lions are entering this match with a victory over the Gorkhas in the Eliminators by 4 wickets. On the other hand, the Kings lost the Qualifier 1 against a strong Sudur Paschim Royals by a heavy 77 runs and would like to most of their last chance to make it to the finals and take their revenge and claim the title. The winner of this match will face the last year's runners-up in the final on December 13. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Dec 2025, 02:52:31 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Squads Lumbini Lions: Sumit Maharjan, D Arcy Short, Rohit Paudel(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Sundeep Jora, JJ Smit, Dilip Nath, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sher Malla, Tilak Bhandari, Abhishesh Gautam, Bishal Patel, Dinesh Adhikari, Durgesh Gupta, Aadil Khan, Thomas Draca, Sameer Ali Musalman Biratnagar Kings: Sam Heazlett, Faf du Plessis, Martin Guptill, Naren Bhatta, Basir Ahamad, Lokesh Bam(w), Narayan Joshi, Pratis GC, Marchant de Lange, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Surya Tamang, Shehan Jayasuriya, George Munsey, Shankar Rana, Shubham Ranjane, Subash Bhandari, Sharwan Kisku, Sahil Patel